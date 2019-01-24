Judge Steven Thompson last week sentenced Justin Allan Green of Challis to five years of probation for perjury and imposed a suspended prison sentence of four to seven years.
Green pleaded guilty to the felony charge late last year. He admitted to lying by failing to disclose $80,000 in revenue from a property sale on a financial disclosure form when applying for a court-appointed public defender.
This is Green’s second felony offense, the judge noted.
Green’s wife, Angela Green, was also sentenced last week to five years of probation for perjury after being convicted by a Custer County jury last November. The difference between their sentences is that Justin Green must serve 10 days in the Custer County Jail, Thompson said, in part because the judge thinks the perjury case against Justin Green was “more blatant” than against Angie.
“He knew had had substantial funds” when completing the financial disclosure form, Thompson said of Justin Green.
Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson disagreed with the judge’s opinion that Justin Green’s was the more blatant case. The big difference between Angie and Justin Green’s cases is that he pleaded guilty and took responsibility for his crime, whereas she did not, Oleson said.
“She has continued to lie, lie, lie,” the prosecutor said. “We take Angie’s case more seriously,” Oleson said. “She has more criminal mentality.”
The state concurs with an Idaho Department of Correction presentence investigator’s recommendation of no more than a rider program to evaluate Justin Green’s suitability for probation, Oleson said, and if the judge grants probation, outpatient treatment for drug abuse should be a condition.
The judge agreed and added classes to address Green’s substance abuse problem; a parenting class because he has abused drugs including methamphetamine and marijuana in his household, which includes minor children; 100 hours of community service; a $1,000 fine and court costs, plus reimbursement for the county’s expense of providing a public defender in another case.
Defense attorney Allen Browning agreed that Justin Green should be placed on probation as the presentence investigator recommended, but that he should serve no local jail time. Green has credit for spending 32 days in jail in several other cases.
“I’m very sorry for what I’ve done,” Justin Green told the judge. “I take responsibility. I regret lying to the court. I hope you give me the opportunity for probation. I want to turn things around and stay away from drugs.”
“Both of you have a long ways to go,” the judge said. Although both have been drug-free for 10 months, “in three to five years we’ll know if you can remain clean.”
The judge noted Justin Green has a college degree, had gone to college on a military reserve officer’s training corps scholarship and had nearly finished a master’s degree. Despite that, he has failed to maintain full employment, Oleson said, adding that staying employed should be another condition of Justin Green’s probation.
Drugs are Justin Green’s roadblock, Thompson said. “You’ll never get there if you go back to using. The court is concerned about your criminal history.” The judge ordered him to report to Custer County Jail to serve 10 days starting Jan. 21.