For the second year in a row Grant Parent lost to a girl at his second kids’ ice fishing derby at Jimmy Smith Lake on Saturday, but the 4-year-old took it much better this year, mom Stacy Parent said.
It was a close competition, but Grant was second fiddle to first-place winner Quincy Laughlin of Challis who landed the biggest fish in their age group. Oh well, there’s always next year.
Twenty-five youngsters ages 3 to 16 competed in the annual ice fishing derby Jan. 26, said Idaho Fish and Game Biologist Curtis Roth. Temperatures were warm under overcast skies but the sun did make a brief appearance.
Almost all young anglers caught at least one fish, with average weight of about half a pound, Roth said. One was proud to catch a little 2-incher. The four biggest rainbows weighed about three-quarters of a pound and were 13 to 14 inches long. Jimmy Smith Lake is populated by wild rainbow trout. It is not stocked, Roth said. Fish naturally spawn in inlet and outlet streams.
Grant is the seventh generation of the Baker family to fish in Jimmy Smith Lake, mom Stacy said. Grant’s maternal grandfather, Doug Baker, has a photo of Jimmy Smith, the man for whom lake is named, fishing in his canoe on the lake in the late 1800s or early 1900s, Stacy said. Smith used to sell his catch to miners and ranchers.
The wholeBaker family stayed, caught and kept about 20 rainbows, some of which they’ll give to Grant’s grandparents Cheryl and Doug and great-grandmother Betty Baker. The wild rainbows make for good eating and have blood red flesh like salmon from eating shrimp in the lake, Stacy said. “They’re the best eating fish around,” she said.