An ice fishing derby for kids is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at Jimmy Smith Lake, in the East Fork Salmon River drainage southeast of Clayton.
Hosted by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the derby is free for all children 16 and younger. It runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children may register between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Kids who register before noon and are still at the lake at 2 p.m. will receive a prize. Among the prizes are fishing tackle, a rod and reel combination, rod holders, T-shirts, hats and stickers.
In addition, prizes will be awarded at 2 p.m. in four age groups to the anglers who land the largest fish.
Volunteers will be on hand to drill holes for fishing and to teach children how to fish, if needed.
To get to Jimmy Smith Lake, drive 4 miles east of Clayton on Idaho Highway 75 to the East Fork Salmon River Road. Drive 14 miles on that road and turn right onto Lake Creek Road. Drive 1 mile to the parking area and trailhead. The lake is about a half-mile away. People can walk in or ride ATVs to the lake.