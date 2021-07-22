Officials with Jervois, the Australian mining company that owns the Idaho Cobalt Operations in Lemhi County, have taken steps to sell bonds to raise $100 million to build and open a cobalt mine.
According to a news release, production at the mine is expected to begin in about a year. Proceeds of the bond sale are expected to be available to the company in the final quarter of this year.
Plans call for developing an underground mine with construction pegged to begin in September and continue for 10 months, according to Jervois CEO Bryce Crocker. Company officials expect 200 construction jobs to be created then. Once operating, the mine could employ 180 people in “operational positions,” he said.
Construction work that still needs to be completed includes more earthwork, installation of concrete, installing a liner on the base of the waste storage facility, commissioning a wastewater treatment plant, building and commissioning a pump back system, building a man camp and erecting buildings to allow work to continue through the winter.
The first shipment of ore to a mill should happen next July, Crocker said in the release. Jervois has hired Metso Outotec to build a semi-autonomous grinding mill which is scheduled to be delivered by the end of this year.
If things work as planned, the cobalt concentrate will be recovered at a refinery in Brazil, subject to that refinery being restarted in stages during 2022 and 2023. Copper concentrates are expected to be sold to various North American markets, the release states. Tailings will be buried underground or placed in a dry stack storage facility.
The Idaho Cobalt Operations site is about 40 miles west of Salmon. Jervois controls 313 unpatented mining claims at the site. Jervois acquired the mine operation in 2019 from eCobalt. Two years ago, previous owners had invested about $120 million into the site.