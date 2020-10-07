The format for conducting statewide debates for Idaho’s representatives in the U.S. House and Senate has changed this year, because of COVID-19.
Officials at Idaho Public Television won’t conduct and air live, in-person debates as they usually do, but instead will meet via video teleconference with candidates for question and answer sessions, which will be compiled by race and aired in the next couple of weeks.
Candidates for Idaho’s two U.S. House of Representatives seats and the open Senate seat were invited to participate, according to Idaho Public Television’s Melissa Davlin. The interviews will be broadcast on Idaho Public Television and be available online at idahoptv.org/idahodebates.
The Idaho Congressional District 1 debate featuring incumbent Russ Fulcher, a Republican; Democrat Rudy Soto; and Libertarian Joe Evans is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
The Congressional District 2 debate featuring incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Simpson and Democrat Aaron Swisher airs at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Senate candidates are featured at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Democrat Paulette Jordan, incumbent Republican Jim Risch and independent Natalie Fleming are seeking that office.
Idaho voters cast ballots in the three races during the Nov. 3 general election.