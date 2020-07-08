Driving in Idaho with an electronic device in your hand for any reason became illegal July 1, after lawmakers earlier this year updated a 2012 law that outlawed texting while driving.
“Hands-free means you can’t be holding it while operating a vehicle,” said Aubrie Spence with the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Communication, referring to any mobile device. Spence said drivers can’t hold their devices while they are behind the wheel, including when stopped at a traffic signal or a stop sign. People can hold their phone and talk on it only if the driver parks the vehicle outside of a driving lane.
Drivers are allowed to touch their phones while driving to activate hands-free mode, according to Spence.
The law applies to the entire state. Previously, Idaho law enforcement officers were aided only by city or county ordinances along with the statewide no-texting law to help keep roads safe. This led to a patchwork of different rules that confused Idahoans, Spence said, and required officers to prove drivers were texting.
Now, if Idaho drivers have their devices in their hands when they get pulled over, officers can issue a $75 fine for the first offense, a $150 fine for a second offense within three years and a $300 fine for a subsequent offense within three years. Three offenses in three years can lead to a 90-day suspension of a driver’s license.
Jentre Spencer with Custer Telephone Cooperative said it’s fairly easy to achieve hands-free cellphone use while driving. Most phones are Bluetooth-enabled, she said, and some can be connected to auto speakers. Bluetooth headsets or devices that attach to dashboards and windshields are other options to allow hands-free driving.
Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said drivers in this county are already very good about not driving while distracted. On the few occasions deputies have had to pull people over for distracted driving, it mostly involved texting, Lumpkin said. Drivers talking on their cellphones is usually a problem in more densely populated areas, the sheriff said, as more autos on roads increases the likelihood of accidents.
According to a press release from the transportation department, 241 people died in distracted driving crashes across Idaho between 2014 to 2018, making it a contributing factor in one out of five crashes in Idaho.
“Sadly, our troopers have come across crashes where the driver’s decision to use a mobile device while driving resulted in life-or-death consequences,” Col. Kedrick Wills, director of the Idaho State Police, said in the press release. “Anyone who has seen, been involved in, or is tasked with responding to these crashes understands this law addresses safety for every single one of us who drives on our roadways.”