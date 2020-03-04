Fewer cases of flu have been reported in Idaho so far this flu season, prompting local health officials to be thankful, but not quite ready to celebrate.
Challis Area Health Clinic CEO Steve Rembelski said “the storm hasn’t passed.” Challis saw a noticeable spike of patients with flu-like symptoms in January. Things have leveled out since then but he and his staff are “still holding our breath.”
According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15 people in Idaho have died from flu this season, including three children. Last winter between October and May, the official flu season, 58 people died in Idaho. The winter before 101 people died.
Epidemiologist Ken Anderson with Eastern Idaho Public Health said at this point last year the mortality rate was much higher. He attributed the low rates this year to better prevention education. Idahoans in general have gotten better about staying home when they are sick, washing their hands and practicing other methods that prevent the spread of illness. However, he said people still need to be better about taking care of themselves.
“I’d like to be optimistic, but people only really pay attention to washing their hands and covering their mouths when they get sick,” Anderson said. “If people adhere daily to prevention recommendations year-round, illness rates would go down.”
Still, Anderson referred to this flu season as “mild” compared to past seasons.
Becca Probst, infection prevention nurse at Steele Memorial Medical Center, said the numbers across Idaho are reflective of Salmon. Flu cases are down in Salmon. Probst stressed flu rates are always in a state of flux. There is no accurate way to track who will get sick and when. She recommends people stay vigilant and stay away from people who have flu-like symptoms.
It’s not too late to think you’ve escaped the flu this year, she said.
“It always just depends,” Probst said. “Sometimes we get it in late February.”
Chief Nursing Officer Brad Smoot at Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco agreed.
“There’s always a possibility of illness,” he said.
Smoot credited better knowledge of prevention methods and improved technology as the reasons fewer cases of flu have been reported this winter in Arco and the state.
“The vaccines hit their marks this year,” Smoot said. “Severity has definitely reduced.”
More Idahoans are getting vaccinated, particularly young children and the elderly, who are the most susceptible to the flu, he said.
“It’s never too late to get a flu shot,” Smoot said. However, the CDC recommends people get flu shots by October of every year for maximum protection.