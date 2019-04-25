The Eastern Idaho Horseman Hall of Fame will induct five new honorees at its annual banquet May 3 in Idaho Falls. Two area men are among the 2019 honorees.
VerNon Roche, Mackay
VerNon Roche was raised on a ranch in northern Utah and started riding colts as a young child. His father, Doug Roche, and Blane Schvaneveldt would buy colts and VerNon would break them.
Roche started to rodeo with the “world’s first miniature rodeo” from Garland, Utah. He competed in bareback riding and calf roping on Shetland ponies. Later, he participated in high school rodeo in steer wrestling, cow cutting and calf roping. He won the Utah All-Around Cowboy award his senior year.
He went to Ricks College — now Brigham Young University-Idaho — on a football scholarship, but when Mel Griffeth, the rodeo coach, said he would match the scholarship, Roche said he would rather rodeo.
Roche liked to work as a pick-up man at the rodeos. For years, he participated in steer wrestling. He always rode good horses that he and his brother, LaMar, trained.
Roche married Joanne Coates and moved to Mackay where they live on the family ranch. They have three children, Sherry, Jay and Travis. He taught school for 30 years as the ag teacher and FFA adviser.
Today, Roche rides horses to sort and gather cattle and still breaks a few gentle colts for his nine grandchildren.
Kleal Hill, Arco
Kleal Hill grew up on the family ranch near Mackay, the son of Bruce and Theda Hill.
As a youngster, Hill had a keen interest in all animals. This interest was the driving force to attend Washington State University where he graduated in 1978 as a doctor of veterinary medicine.
Hill and his wife, Susan, established the Lost Rivers Veterinary Clinic in Arco, where he has been in a single-vet practice for 40 years. The practice sees everything but reptiles.
Hill developed a strong interest in horse training, leading to years of breeding, training and showing horses. He helped many high school students learn to cow cut for high school rodeos. From the 1980s into the 2000s, Hill was active and successful in amateur reined cow-horse events in Idaho and Utah, eventually making an appearance at the national level.
Hill is an original committee member of the Central Idaho Horse Show Association and remains on the board of directors. He’s volunteered with the Intermountain Reined Cowhorse Association, the Butte County Fair board and the Mountain Valley Horseman’s Association.
In 1995, Hill was part of a famous TV commercial for Anheuser-Busch that aired during the Super Bowl. It was filmed near Stanley and featured the Clydesdales kicking a field goal. It’s online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=iITM4zPv460. The Sawtooth Mountains are prominent in the commercial.
The other inductees are Todd Pebbles of St. Anthony, Craig Wilker of Grace and Jeff Warburton of Victor.