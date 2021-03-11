BOISE — The Idaho House backed an industrial hemp legalization bill by a nearly two-to-one margin on Monday, sending the bill to the Senate and moving Idaho a step closer to ending its distinction as the only state that still prohibits its farmers from growing the non-psychoactive product.
Last year, a bill to legalize industrial hemp passed the Idaho Senate but was killed by one vote in the House State Affairs Committee, after anti-marijuana activists warned lawmakers that the bill would open the door to the “marijuana-hemp culture” in Idaho.
At that time, Mississippi was the only other state that hadn’t yet legalized industrial hemp; now, Idaho stands alone. In addition to 49 states, 41 Native American tribes have received U.S. Department of Agriculture approval for hemp production, including Idaho’s Nez Perce Tribe, which won approval in February.
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, spoke against the bill, saying it didn’t go far enough because it didn’t also legalize CBD oil with up to 0.3 of a percent of THC.
“We need to remove hemp from Schedule I as all the other states have,” Moon said.
Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, said, “This is less restrictive than what we have now. … We are the only state in America where you cannot grow hemp. Maybe later there can be discussions about CBD oil. … Just vote on it for what it does, and it allows us the opportunity to grow hemp.”
The bill, proposed by the Idaho Farm Bureau, would implement strict licensing rules, and also amend Idaho’s list of controlled substances to differentiate between hemp and marijuana. It would direct the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to develop a state hemp plan and submit it for approval to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And the bill would allow the legal possession and transportation of the product by licensees in and through the state.
Farm Bureau representatives told lawmakers that even if the bill passes and becomes law, the timelines for the plans and approvals still wouldn’t allow hemp production in Idaho this year but the first growing season would start in spring 2022.
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, told the House, “We’re really ready to give our farmers and our processors the ability to have an option. … Let’s give our farmers an alternate crop.”
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said, “My daughter and her son are going to be able to grow hemp because they lease land from the Nez Perce Tribe. But my ground that’s very close to their ground is not going to be able to produce any hemp, a legal commodity in the United States of America that this body is denying our farmers the right to grow. It’s time to allow our farmers, all of our farmers, the right to grow this legal crop.”