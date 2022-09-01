BOISE — An Idaho House committee on Thursday introduced a massive tax cut and education spending bill made possible by the state's projected $2 billion budget surplus.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to introduce the bill that has a $410 million annual increase through sales taxes for education as well as a $500 million income tax rebate this year and an ongoing $150 million income and corporate tax cut by creating a 5.8 percent flat tax.

