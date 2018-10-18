Democrat Jon Glick of McCall is making his first run for public office against three-term Republican incumbent Rep. Terry Gestrin of Donnelly for the District 8B position in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Although it’s his first run for public office, Glick points to his experience of writing and getting legislation passed to license Idaho counselors and to secure private insurance payments for mental health counseling services. As an Idahoan for 40 years and a mental health counselor for more than 30 years, he knows the process of drafting and passing bills through the Idaho Legislature and the rule-making process in Boise.
Most of his counseling career was spent in private practice in the Boise-Meridian area. Four years ago he and his wife Bonnie moved to the Lake Fork area south of McCall where they built their home. He closed his practice then.
Born in Eureka, Illinois, the Glicks moved to Idaho in 1977.
“We said we’d give it a year and we stayed.” He was as a social worker with Adult Services in Idaho Falls for three years before getting his master’s degree in mental health counseling from the College of Idaho and moving to the Boise area.
In the 1990s, Idaho Blue Cross didn’t pay for counseling, so Glick worked with others to write the Freedom of Choice bill requiring the company to reimburse social workers and mental health counselors for their services.
The bill failed to pass the Idaho Legislature for three years, although it almost passed in 1992. Later that year, the president of Blue Cross voluntarily decided to reimburse for mental health services, so Glick considers the effort a success.
As the lobbyist for Idaho Counseling Association, Glick volunteered his time to get legislation passed in 1993 to add a category for licensed clinical professional counselors. Prior to that bill, the only Idaho license that existed was for counselors with less experience and training.
He later served eight years on the state’s mental health and marriage counselor’s licensing board, including a term as chairman.
Given his background, it’s no surprise that Glick supports passage of Proposition 2 to expand Medicaid coverage to 62,000 Idahoans caught in the “gap” with no health insurance.
Besides being morally right, Medicaid expansion will have economic benefits, creating an estimated 16,000 new jobs in Idaho, returning to the state nearly $500,000 in federal taxes that Idahoans have paid, according to Idahoans for Health Care, and saving counties money spent on indigent health care, much of it in emergency rooms. Counties pick up the first $11,000 in medical bills and the rest is paid from the state’s Catastrophic Health Care Fund. Caseload and expenses for that fund have skyrocketed. Valley County alone would save $200,000 per year in indigent health care costs if Medicaid expansion is implemented, Glick said.
Glick was Valley County co-chairman for the Medicaid expansion drive and helped out in Canyon County gathering signatures to get Proposition 2 on the ballot. As he talked to people in Nampa and Caldwell they kept telling him that either they or a son or daughter was in the gap with no insurance.
“I could see fear in their eyes and hear it in their voices,” Glick said. Glick said those conversations convinced him he had to run for office and do all he could for Medicaid expansion. He sees moral as well as economic arguments to support Medicaid expansion. A working person without insurance shouldn’t have to choose between buying food or prescribed medications, both of which can be necessary to sustain life.
“My conscience wouldn’t allow me to set aside 62,000 people in the gap,” Glick said.
Glick filed two weeks before the May 15 primary, so his name was not on the Democratic ticket. He received 228 write-in votes, far more than the 50 he needed to get on the general election ballot.
Medicaid expansion is opposed by the Idaho Republican Party, but has widespread support elsewhere. A Boise State University poll found the majority of Idahoans, whether Republicans, Democrats or independents, support it. The Idaho Sheriff’s Association, Idaho Association of Counties, Idaho Hospital Association, Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry and Idaho Association of Chambers of Commerce all support it and the Republican chairman of the Health and Welfare Committee, Rep. Fred Wood of Burley, has endorsed Medicaid expansion.
“My concern is, why has the Idaho Legislature done nothing in six years to relieve the suffering of people” in the Medicaid gap, Glick asked? “That’s not democracy.”
People die every year because they don’t have access to health care. Idaho doctors estimate more than 350 uninsured people in the gap have died due to the Legislature’s failure to expand Medicaid.
“We are more compassionate than that,” Glick said.
Glick will vote against Proposition 1 which would allow historical horse racing via terminals that some say are the same as slot machines. An Idaho attorney general’s opinion states slot machines are prohibited by the Idaho Constitution. Glick is not opposed to horse racing, but he is against government allowing an industry to use gambling to subsidize itself. He believes horse racing should be self-sustaining.
Other top issues for Glick are providing state funding for preschool education and having the state provide first responders suffering from PTSD or anxiety disorders with workers’ compensation payments.
Idaho is one of five states without pre-kindergarten funding, Glick said. Research is clear that without preschool, kids don’t get a good start in school They are absent, drop out and are more likely to end up in the criminal justice system, he said. The Annie E. Casey Foundation found that 70 percent of Idaho kids don’t have access to preschool.
As a counselor, Glick knows police officers and sheriff’s deputies who suffer from job-related PTSD or anxiety disorders. Those conditions should be covered under workers’ compensation, he said.
Glick said voters should choose him over Gestrin because Glick, as a mental health and marriage counselor, sees himself as a mediator who can help heal the poisonous political split between Democrats and Republicans.
“We need to find ways to come back together, find middle ground so government can compromise and function like a successful marriage.” The political parties are too focused on always winning. “We need to come up with win/win scenarios vs. winner/loser,” Glick said. When politicians reach common ground, that makes Idaho a better state that better serves its people, he said.
Glick is opposed to Idaho owning or managing federal lands. The state doesn’t have enough money to fund wildland fire suppression, he said. Often states are more likely to sell off lands to balance budgets and many beautiful places could be lost in District 8 and statewide.
“I believe very strongly in keeping public lands public,” Glick said. This is even more important now as Idaho is a fast-growing state and Boise is among the fastest-growing cities in the nation. Public lands need federal protection, he said.