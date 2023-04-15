Idaho boasts rosier labor statistics than the United States as a whole, according to recent reports from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In 2022, the broadest measure of labor underutilization, designated U-6, was 5.5 percent for Idaho, compared to the U.S. average of 6.9 percent. U-6 counts unemployed people, workers involuntarily employed part time and people marginally attached to the labor force. Marginally attached workers have looked for work in the last year, but hadn’t searched in the four weeks preceding the survey. That means they aren’t counted as unemployed in the official jobless rate.
Last year, 26,900 Idahoans were unemployed and 21,900 had part-time jobs, but wanted full-time positions. Another 4,500 Idaho residents were considered marginally attached to the labor force. Of that 4,500, 900 people were listed as discouraged workers, who didn’t look for work in the last month because they believed no jobs were available for them.
Last year, 2.8 percent of the people in Idaho’s workforce were unemployed, compared to 3.6 percent for the U.S.
The U-6 designation for Idaho’s neighbor states varied from 5.5 percent in Montana to 9.4 percent in Nevada to 6.2 percent in Wyoming to 4.4 percent in Utah to 7.5 percent in Washington to 6.8 percent in Oregon.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics also reports that there were fewer job openings in Idaho in January, 58,000, than last December — 65,000. The job opening rate in the state at the start of 2023 was 6.4 percent, compared to the U.S. average of 6.5 percent.
In January, 43,000 people in Idaho were hired for a job while 39,000 people left a job. Of that 39,000, a total of 27,000 people quit their jobs and 9,000 were laid off or fired. Last December 34,000 Idahoans quit their jobs while 10,000 were either fired or laid off. The number of people in the state who’ve been laid off or fired each month for the last year has averaged 10,000, varying from a low of 6,000 to a high of 20,000.
