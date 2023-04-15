Idaho boasts rosier labor statistics than the United States as a whole, according to recent reports from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In 2022, the broadest measure of labor underutilization, designated U-6, was 5.5 percent for Idaho, compared to the U.S. average of 6.9 percent. U-6 counts unemployed people, workers involuntarily employed part time and people marginally attached to the labor force. Marginally attached workers have looked for work in the last year, but hadn’t searched in the four weeks preceding the survey. That means they aren’t counted as unemployed in the official jobless rate.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.