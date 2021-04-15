A lower percentage of Idahoans are designated by the Department of Labor as underutilized workers than are in the United States as a whole.
In 2020 in Idaho, 9.8 percent of the labor force was categorized as underutilized, compared to 13.6 percent for the nation.
Underutilized workers include unemployed people, people who work part time because of economic reasons and people who are marginally attached. Marginally attached people are not in the labor force but want to work and have looked for a job in the past year but aren’t counted as unemployed because they hadn’t searched for work in the four weeks prior to an unemployment survey.
Idaho had 46,200 unemployed residents last year, the labor department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. That is 5.2 percent of the state’s workforce. Another 37,100 people were involuntarily employed part time. In 2020, some 4,500 Idahoans were marginally attached to the labor force.
Another 500 people in Idaho were listed as discouraged workers, who hadn’t looked for a job because they believed no jobs were available for them. Nationwide, discouraged workers account for 8.4 percent of the unemployed. In Idaho the percent is 5.2.
The number of Idahoans who were unemployed for 15 weeks or longer in 2020 was 2.8 percent, up from 1.3 percent of the work force in 2019.
Idaho’s neighbors fared far worse in the overall underutilized worker ranks. In Montana, 11.2 percent of all workers fit that category last year. The percent in Oregon was 13.9. Utah registered 8.7 percent, Washington was at 14.8 percent and Wyoming had 11.1 percent of its workers listed in the category.