Idaho legislators have largely abandoned a plan that would have required voters to affiliate with a party 90 days ahead of the March 10 presidential primary.
Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, sponsored a bill to require the advance registration. It included an emergency clause that would have made it enforceable immediately after Gov. Brad Little signed it. It was already too late to have enforced that 90-day clause for this year’s election. Instead, a bill remains in the Idaho House that, if approved, would affect voters in four years. If approved by both houses and signed by Gov. Little, the legislation would take effect July 1. Ricks said this will give Idahoans more than enough time learn about the law and change their affiliation, if they want to.
Rep. Ricks said his original bill was an attempt to correct Idaho law that left the presidential primary with no deadline for affiliation. This meant people could register on the day of the election as Republicans and vote in that party’s closed primary and throw a primary vote to a candidate less likely to win in the general election.
Ricks said the process for putting a 90-day advance registration deadline on the presidential primaries began after the Attorney General published an opinion last December that said presidential primaries and general primaries are different under Idaho law.
Senate Bill 1066, passed in 2015, separated the two primaries and, according to Ricks, neglected to include a timetable for the presidential primaries.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, criticized the original proposal. Gannon sits on the State Affairs Committee where the bill originated Early in the process he said the new legislation is “still something I can’t support because I think there’s voter suppression in it, but it doesn’t have the legal problems the original had.”
“It could’ve have been a bit confusing to voters,” Ricks said of the original bill. “So we decided to make some concessions because it doesn’t really affect our nomination.”
The Republican’s closed presidential primary allows only registered members affiliated with the party to vote. Idaho Democrats have an open primary this year that allows anyone to vote in their primary. Traditionally, Idaho Democrats held a caucus to decide on a presidential candidate for the general election.
Sen. Steve Thayn, R-Emmett, who represents Custer County, said the presidential primary was moved up in 2015 because May was too late in the primary season to have a real impact on the presidential nomination. He said moving it closer to Super Tuesday, the day when most voters decide on who should run in the general election, gave Idaho votes more power.
“It was just really anti-climatic to have it in May,” said the senator. “By that time the nominations are pretty much secured.”
Ricks expects his bill to pass the House and Senate and be signed by the governor.
“This isn’t an attempt to block any voters,” said Ricks. “It’s a simple correction to an oversight.”