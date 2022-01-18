...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Visibility may briefly improve this afternoon and early evening,
but dense fog is expected to return around sunset and continue
into Wednesday morning.
* WHERE...The entire Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley and
Raft River Region, including Interstate 15 from Roberts to
Pocatello, US 20 and US 26 across the Arco Desert, and US 93
from Arco to the Magic Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and possible slick roads due to the potential for freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
BOISE (AP) — Idaho’s population keeps growing at a faster clip than other states.
The state has led the country in population growth for the fifth year in a row. From 2020 to 2021, Idaho’s population grew 2.9 percent, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates. Idaho welcomed 53,000 new residents, bringing its population up to about 1.9 million, the Spokesman-Review reported. The main reason was people moving from other states.
Neighboring states Utah and Montana ranked just behind Idaho, growing 1.7 percent each. Washington ranked 23rd, gaining about 0.3 of a percent in population.
The growth in Idaho, Utah and Montana follows trends in the West.
Nationally, the U.S. population grew about 0.1 of a percent, the slowest growth since the country was founded. The Census Bureau attributes that to decreased international migration, decreased fertility and increased mortality due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Population growth has been slowing for years because of lower birth rates and decreasing net international migration, all while mortality rates are rising due to the aging of the nation’s population,” Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau, said in a statement. “Now, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this combination has resulted in a historically slow pace of growth.”