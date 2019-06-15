Idaho ranked dead last nationwide in the amount of money the state allocates for educating each student from kindergarten through 12th grade, according to 2017 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The state also ranked second to last in the amount of money it actually spends per pupil, beating out only Utah.
But many educators and legislators say those numbers aren’t necessarily indicative of the state of education in Idaho.
“When you contrast the numbers for Idaho versus the numbers for New York, it sounds almost unimaginable,” said Ron Bollinger, former superintendent of American Falls School District. “But on the other side, if you look at the results that we get from our teachers, we are doing very well.”
New York had the highest per pupil revenues at $23,091, compared to Idaho’s $8,587. The national average was $14,273 per student.
State Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, believes these numbers are not exactly fair when cost of living is factored into the equation.
“A dollar goes farther in Idaho than it does in some other states,” he said. “The numbers tell a story, but they don’t tell the whole story.”
However, Bollinger stated that even if the data was adjusted for cost of living and other factors, the divide between Idaho and other states would still be too steep for comfort.
“That’s a pretty good sized corridor between those numbers,” he said. “When you have that kind of a distance between Idaho children and New York children, where is the priority?”
The Idaho Department of Education maintains that the priority is still, as always, the education of students, said Scott Phillips, the department’s stakeholder communications officer.
“(Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra) supports budgets that increase funding for our school kids,” Phillips said. “We know it’s a priority.”
According to Phillips, in its last session, the Idaho Legislature approved a 6.3 percent increase in school funding for the next school year. However, Ybarra had asked for 8 percent.
“Clearly, Idaho needs to do more for our school children and to fund our schools,” Phillips said. “We know that districts are facing increasing costs for things like employee health insurance, but the state support hasn’t been sufficient to cover those increases. School safety funding remains a key concern. We’re moving in a trajectory that’s good, but there’s still more that needs to be done.”
Guthrie, who served on the Senate Education Committee for two years, said that while there is always more work to do, he believes the Legislature has made significant gains over the past decade to improve education in Idaho.
“Over the last several years, the Legislature has stepped up and made a huge commitment to education,” he said. “I believe the relationships (with educators) now are better than they’ve ever been.”
And while Idaho has continually hovered at the bottom in terms of revenues and spending, in 2017 the state was near the top when it came to budget increases. According to the Census Bureau report, Idaho’s overall school spending increased by 7.6 percent, the fourth highest in the nation.
However, Phillips said that out of the $500 million increase in education funding, the state has doled out over the last five years, much of it has gone toward restoring dollars that were cut during the recession.
Bollinger added that though the state has been making an effort to improve education, many other states are doing the same.
“The last couple of years, we’ve been consistent,” he said. “The problem that we have is that everyone else has been consistent too, and then some.”