Few Idahoans are without jobs, according to the latest unemployment survey from the Idaho Department of Labor.
The statewide unemployment rate for November was 2.6 percent, the report shows. Custer County’s rate was slightly higher than the state’s — 2.8 percent. That translates to 63 people in the county without jobs while 2,174 people are employed in the county. A year ago, Custer’s unemployment rate was 4.4 percent. In October the county had a jobless rate of 3.2 percent.
Lemhi County has one of the higher jobless rates in Idaho — 3.4 percent. That’s down from October’s 4 percent rate and down from the 5.7 percent registered in November 2020.
Butte County maintained its usual low rate, settling at 2.3 percent in November, down from 2.8 percent in October and 3.3 percent in November 2020.
Idaho’s statewide rate was 2.6 percent, down from 2.8 percent in October and 4.3 percent a year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate stood at 4.2 percent in November, down from 4.6 percent in October and 6.7 percent a year ago.
No Idaho county reported a jobless rate above 5 percent in November. The highest unemployment rate was registered in Adams County, 4.7 percent. It was followed by Clearwater County at 4.2 percent, Benewah at 3.8 percent, Shoshone at 3.7 percent, Lewis at 3.6 percent, Boise at 3.5 percent and Idaho County at 3.1 percent.
Multiple counties had jobless rates of below 2 percent. Bingham, Power, Nez Perce, Minidoka and Latah counties all reported a jobless rate of 1.9 percent. Ada, Gooding and Bear Lake counties all stood at 1.8 percent. Camas, Franklin, Oneida and Cassia all came in at 1.7 percent. Bonneville, Clark, Jefferson and Caribou were all at 1.6 percent, followed by Franklin at 1.5 percent. The two counties with the lowest jobless rates were Madison and Teton, both at 1.2 percent.
Idaho’s labor force grew by 1,017 people in November, the labor department reported and total employment grew by 2,309 people.