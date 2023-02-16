Fueled by an influx of people moving from other states, Idaho was the second-fastest growing state in the country in 2022, with a population just shy of 2 million people, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
Compared to the previous estimate in July 2021, Idaho grew by 1.8 percent to an estimated population of 1,939,033 people in July 2022, census officials said.
As Idaho edged toward the 2 million mark for the first time, only Florida grew at a faster rate nationally in terms of percentage growth — by an estimated 1.9 percent.
Results of the official census conducted every 10 years are important because they determine the allocation of states’ seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, play a role in calculating the amount of federal funding sent to states and shape how state legislative and congressional boundaries are drawn and divided during state redistricting procedures.
The annual population estimates give insight into how populations change and shift during the 10 years between the official census counts.
According to news releases from the Census Bureau and Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho’s net in-migration accounted for the vast majority of Idaho’s growth. A positive net in-migration means that more people moved into the state than moved out during the time period.
In-migration accounted for 88 percent of Idaho’s growth, while natural changes from births outnumbering deaths accounted for about 11 percent of Idaho’s growth, census officials said.
Growth isn’t new for the Gem State. In fact, growth appears to be slowing. Census officials said Idaho’s growth between July 2021 and July 2022 dipped below the five-year average of 2.3 percent and slowed to 2016 levels. For the first time in five years, Idaho was not the top spot for new residents.
Nationally, the United States population grew by 0.4 of a percent, up to 333.2 million people. Regionally, the South and the West were the only two regions of the country to experience growth in 2022, census officials said. The Northeast and Midwest posted population declines from 2021 to 2022.
“There was a sizeable uptick in population growth last year compared to the prior year’s historically low increase,” Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the population division at the Census Bureau, said. “A rebound in net international migration, coupled with the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007, is behind this increase.”
Nationally, the top five states in terms of percentage growth were: Florida, 1.9 percent; Idaho, 1.8 percent; South Carolina, 1.7 percent; Texas, 1.6 percent and South Dakota, 1.5 percent.
The five states with the highest percentages of population decline were New York, -0.9 of a percent; Illinois, -0.8 of a percent; Louisiana, -0.8 of a percent, West Virginia, -0.6 of a percent and Hawaii, -0.5 of a percent.
