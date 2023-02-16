Fueled by an influx of people moving from other states, Idaho was the second-fastest growing state in the country in 2022, with a population just shy of 2 million people, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Compared to the previous estimate in July 2021, Idaho grew by 1.8 percent to an estimated population of 1,939,033 people in July 2022, census officials said.


