Here’s another troubling pandemic surge: Idaho’s school immunization opt-outs rose sharply.
Idaho recommends a series of vaccinations for students in grades kindergarten through 12. But none of them are required. Parents can ask for an exemption simply by turning in a note to their child’s school.
This has nothing to do with the COVID-19 vaccines — not directly, anyway. We’re talking about parents who opted their kids out of other childhood immunizations for diseases such as measles, polio, whooping cough and chicken pox. The state has been recommending most of those vaccines for years, long before the pandemic.
It’s been a tough sell. Idaho’s immunization rates have long been among the lowest in the nation. But when the opt-out rates surged in the past two years, it meant immunization rates fell even further. It could have serious implications for parents and students, if an outbreak occurs.
While sketchy, the state’s numbers are nonetheless eye-opening. In 2019-20, just before the pandemic, 86.5 percent of the state’s kindergarten, first- and seventh-grade students were immunized. That percentage increased a bit the following year, but in 2021-22, the immunization rate dropped to 80.2 percent.
This declining rate puts Idaho barely above the 80 percent threshold believed to offer “herd immunity” against polio — a childhood disease that had appeared all but extinguished until July, when New York health officials reported the nation’s first case in almost a decade. Idaho’s current immunization rate falls way below the 95 percent threshold needed to ward off a measles outbreak.
Before the pandemic, immunization opt-outs covered 7.9 percent of kindergarten, first- and seventh-grade students. After surging in 2020-21, the opt-out rate came in at 9.7 percent last school year.
That improvement is of little comfort to Sarah Leeds, manager of the Department of Health and Welfare’s Idaho Immunization Program. “We still believe that 9.7 percent is too high.”
Students fell through the cracks in increasing numbers. Before the pandemic, the state had incomplete immunization records for about 3,200 kindergarten, first- and seventh-grade students. That number has nearly doubled, topping 6,300 last year. These children are attending school — but school administrators have no way of knowing if they’re unimmunized.
Several factors could have contributed to these trends, Leeds said. Hunkering at home during the pandemic and school shutdowns, parents could have simply fallen behind on other child immunizations. An influx of newcomers might have been a factor. Parents might have opted out on immunizations.
And while the state’s immunization guidelines are silent on the COVID-19 vaccine, the COVID controversy probably was a factor. As skeptics questioned the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccines — despite strong evidence that the vaccines reduce rates of death and serious disease — the skepticism extended to other, established vaccines.
Normally, the state’s childhood immunization database is exhaustive: breaking down vaccination numbers by district, school and grade level, and pinpointing counties with high opt-out rates. These detailed breakdowns have generally shown higher opt-out rates in North Idaho and parts of central Idaho — and lower rates in eastern Idaho.
But due to staffing shortages, the Department of Health and Welfare has not drilled down into last school year’s numbers, so it doesn’t have school-level data, Leeds said.
Public schools are required to accept all students, regardless of immunization status. That would only change during a disease outbreak. At that point, schools can close their doors to students who aren’t immunized.
Ultimately, state officials and local school administrators can do little more than encourage parents to get their kids immunized, not just to curb the spread of infectious disease, but to ensure that their children can attend school without interruption. In Boise, that means immunization drives. The district held a back-to-school immunization clinic in August, in partnership with Central District Health. And even though the influenza shot isn’t on the state’s list of recommended vaccines, the district offered flu vaccine clinics at 27 schools.
At the state level, Health and Welfare is trying to make it easier for parents to track immunization data. A smartphone app, Docket, will allow parents to access their kids’ immunization registry and email the information to schools. The hope is that school nurses and principals will have a more complete picture of immunization status, while parents can schedule vaccinations that might otherwise be forgotten.
While trying to streamline the process, the health department is also trying to instill a sense of urgency. The department will step up its efforts to promote the importance of vaccinations.
“By and large, most Idahoans believe in vaccines,” Leeds said. “We’re trying to really kind of encourage that that is the social norm. The minority I think is very vocal.”
Based on the past two years of immunization numbers, however, that vocal minority has grown.
