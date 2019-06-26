Mackay was bursting at the seams last weekend for three days of activities centered on the Mackay Rodeo, known to locals as “Idaho’s Wildest Rodeo.”
It was back to the good old days of “tons” of rodeo cowboys and cowgirls entering events and tons of spectators, said Dana Donahue, organizer with the Mackay Rodeo Association. That's good because the event celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2020 and it will be a big deal.
This year, 236 rodeo contestants competed Saturday and Sunday, the most contestants in a long time, said Donahue, who along with husband Kevin has organized the rodeo the past four years. There wasn’t enough time for all of them to compete in the two performances, so a Saturday morning “slack” event was held to accommodate all the cowboys and cowgirls.
It’s been called Idaho’s wildest rodeo since the start, Donahue said, because Mackay really knows how to throw a big party. She estimated there were 500 or more people at Saturday night’s street dance,
“It was insane,” Donahue said. “It was amazing. All the bars were packed.”
Spectators jammed the stands Saturday and it was standing room only, said Donahue, but numbers were down a bit Sunday, probably because many spectators were hung over from the night before.
“This rodeo would not be possible without the communities of Arco, Mackay, Challis and Pahsimeroi Valley,” said Donahue. Ranchers and business owners “all donate a ton” of money to make the monetary prizes worthwhile for Idaho cowboys and cowgirls to compete for, ensuring the success of the event. “It’s amazing how much they’ve done for us. We live in the most amazing communities,” Donahue said. “People pull together.” At least 25 volunteers helped put on this year’s rodeo, Donahue.
One lucky bull rider, Riggin Vadnais, won two years' worth of prize money, $2,400, Donahue said. That’s because no bull riders stayed on until the buzzer in 2018, and Vadnais was the only one who hung on long enough for a score this year.
Brody Smith won the buckle for the bareback riding event and also came out on top in the Kolton Kimball Bareback Challenge. Those cowboys who opt to ride two bucking broncs compete for best bareback rider in the challenge.
Challis’ Kade Bruno won the saddle bronc contest after having had a stellar high school rodeo season, Donahue said. Austin Cutler of Challis was third.
Another Challis cowboy, Joe Baer, won second place in the ranch bronc riding behind first-place finisher Bailey McClure.
There was a tie in breakaway roping between McKenzie Barrington and Siennia Warner. Justin Baker of East Fork and Cody Brewer of Challis won the locals’ team roping contest. The team of Chaz Kananen and Britt Newman won the open team roping event.
Ty Shoefield and Payson Munns won the wild cow milking. This event pits a two-person team against “mean momma” Black Angus cows, Donahue said. Each team has to pick a cow out of the herd turned loose in the arena, rope it and milk it.
Madalyn Porath won the barrel racing event.
The top five competitors in each event finish in the money, Donahue said. This year those included several Challis-Pahsimeroi area cowgirls and cowboys. In locals’ team roping, Dani Dowton and Eric Mattson took second, Jake Zollinger and Evan Whitworth took third and Loni Dowton and Cody Spencer were fourth.