The number of unemployed people in Idaho continues to decline, with a new record low jobless rate of 2.5 percent set in May, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
The state’s unemployment rate declined from 2.6 percent in April, which marked the fourth consecutive month of historic lows since record-keeping began in 1976.
Statewide 919,785 people are employed while 23,605 are unemployed, the May unemployment report states. There are 2.7 job openings for every unemployed Idahoan looking for work.
The state’s jobless rate was down 1.2 percentage points from May 2021 when it was 3.7 percent.
Custer County’s jobless rate increased to 3.7 percent in May, from 3.3 percent in April, the Labor Department reported. In May, 87 county residents were listed as unemployed, up from 76 in April. In May 2021, Custer’s jobless rate was 4.9 percent.
Lemhi County’s rate also increased between April and May, landing at 4.2 percent in May, up from 3.7 percent in April. In May 2021, Lemhi’s rate was 5.4 percent.
Butte County’s rate dropped to 3.2 percent in May, from 3.3 percent in April and 4.5 percent in May 2021.
One Idaho county came in with a jobless rate below 2 percent — Madison County at 1.5 percent. Other counties with the lowest rates of unemployment are Oneida and Jefferson, both at 2 percent and Franklin at 2.1 percent. Four counties tied with the low rate of 2.3 percent — Minidoka, neighboring Cassia, Bonneville and Ada.
Idaho counties that registered the highest rates of unemployed residents in May were Adams at 6.2 percent, Clearwater at 5.5 percent, Shoshone at 5 percent, Benewah at 4.6 percent and Valley at 4.3 percent.
Nationally, unemployment was unchanged in May from April, remaining at 3.6 percent.