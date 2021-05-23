BOISE — Gov. Brad Little is ending Idaho’s participation in all federal coronavirus pandemic unemployment compensation programs so that employers can get workers back on the job.
Three programs will end June 19. The programs include a weekly supplement of $300, unemployment help for the self-employed and an emergency program that extended benefits when regular benefits ended.
“Employers are telling me one of the big reasons they cannot recruit and retain some workers is because those employees are receiving more on unemployment than they would while working,” Little said in a statement. “My decision is based on a fundamental conservative principle, we do not want people on unemployment. We want people working. A strong economy cannot exist without workers returning to a job.”
Idaho’s minimum wage is $7.25, which adds up to $290 for a 40-hour week before taxes are taken out.
The state unemployment rate in March was 3.2 percent, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. The rate was 2.7 percent in March of last year, but jumped to 11.6 percent in April after the coronavirus pandemic reached Idaho.
The Idaho Chamber Alliance, representing chambers across the state, supports the decision.
Besides ending the three federal unemployment programs, the state in April reinstated a work search requirement, meaning people collecting unemployment benefits must look for full-time employment. That requirement had been lifted during the pandemic.
Labor experts say the shortage on a national level is not just about the $300 unemployment payment. Some unemployed people have been reluctant to look for work because they fear catching the virus. Others have found new occupations rather than return to their old jobs. And many women, especially working mothers, were forced to leave the workforce to care for children when child care facilities closed.