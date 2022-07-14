Idaho’s 44 counties will receive a combined $35.8 million under a program intended to offset the loss of property taxes on federally managed land within the state, the Interior Department said.
President Joe Biden in March signed an appropriations bill that included full funding of $549.4 million for payments in lieu of taxes for 2022, with payments to states now finalized.
About 63 percent of Idaho is federally managed lands, and its PILT payment is the seventh-highest among states this year. California is receiving the most at about $59 million, followed by New Mexico and Utah at about $44 million each.
This year’s Idaho PILT payment is an increase from the $34.5 million the state received last year.
Custer County will receive $840,021. The county has 2.93 million acres of federal land. Butte County’s share will be $418,237 on the 894,614 acres of federal land there. Lemhi County is to receive $1.1 million on its 2.6 million acres of federal land.
Elmore County is receiving the highest payment in Idaho, $2.7 million on 1.35 million acres. Cassia and Blaine counties each will receive about $2.4 million. Blaine County has 1.3 million acres of federal land and Cassia County has 918,850 acres of federal land.
Lewis County receives the fewest PILT dollars, $9,052 on 3,081 acres of federal land. The second-lowest payment in the state goes to Canyon County, $55,674, on 446,021 acres of federal land.
PILT payments are calculated based on the number of acres of federal land within each county and the population of those areas.
“This program is an important example of the federal government’s commitment to continuing to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “The nearly $550 million being distributed will help local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations.”
The PILT payments are made annually by the Interior Department and its agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management. The payments also cover federal lands administered by the Forest Service.
U.S. lawmakers have at times criticized the PILT program and its payments as insufficient or undependable. Idaho lawmakers on the Federalism Committee, which deals with state sovereignty issues, last month hired a Utah company for $250,000 to appraise federal land in three counties, Boundary, Canyon and Clearwater, to determine how much tax revenue the land would generate if it were privately owned and subject to property taxes.
The Idaho House and Senate last year passed a concurrent resolution approving the $250,000 and tasking the Federalism Committee with finding out how much money the federal public land would generate in property taxes if privately owned. Concurrent resolutions don’t need a signature from the governor. The resolution doesn’t say what the committee should do with the information after it has it.