Little snow remains below 6,000 feet across all of Central Idaho, Danny Tappa of the Natural Resources Conservation Service reports in the May Idaho water supply outlook report.
Warm, dry weather in April prompted widespread snowmelt, he said. At the same time, April’s precipitation everywhere in Idaho except the Upper Snake River basin was below normal.
“Persistently dry conditions continue to plague the Wood and Lost basins,” he wrote in the report, leaving water-year totals in those two basins at 65 percent of normal.
The Upper Snake River basin was the exception in April, Tappa said, receiving between 100 and 120 percent of normal precipitation. On the other end of the scale, the Owyhee River basin received only 30 percent of normal precipitation. The rest of the state averaged between 80 and 100 percent of normal precipitation last month.
The entire state has received less than normal precipitation since the start of the water year, last Oct. 1, he said.
Last month’s low precipitation wasn’t totally unexpected, Tappa said. Extended outlooks from the National Oceanic Atmospheric and Administration climate prediction center suggested April would be a dry month in Idaho. May’s outlook isn’t much better.
While parts of Idaho did report fairly normal snowpack before melting began below 9,000 feet last month, snowpack in the Salmon and Lost river basins, as well as the Wood and West Central basins, never reached normal levels this year. The Lost and Wood basins stand at between 40 and 70 percent of normal snowpack, while the Salmon basin is between 90 and 120 percent of normal.
Precipitation in the Salmon basin last month was 70 percent of normal. The northern region of the basin saw 1 to 2 inches less of precipitation in Salmon than typical for April, Tappa wrote. That region is normally the wettest part of the Salmon basin. Precipitation there stands at about 85 percent of normal, which is 20 percent lower than a year ago. As of May 1, the Salmon basin was about 30 percent melted.
“Although only a very small portion of the southern Salmon basin is currently abnormally dry, a continued lack in precipitation may raise concern for drought,” he wrote.
Streamflow forecasts for the Salmon River range from 70 to 85 percent, the report states. The Middle Fork Salmon is expected to have 73 percent normal runoff.
Total April precipitation in the Lost and Wood river basins was less than 75 percent of normal, according to the report. The Big Lost River basin received the lowest amount of precipitation — 45 percent of normal. Snotel sites below 6,500 feet were completely melted on May 1, according to Tappa, with some sites melted as high as 7,500 feet in the Pioneer and Boulder mountains.
Reservoir storage across the state is pretty good, the report notes. All major reservoirs are holding near or above normal storage for this time of year. But, Tappa wrote, there is still concern for water users in the Lost and Wood basins where median streamflow forecasts range from 10 to 55 percent of normal and water shortages are likely.