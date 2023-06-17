Women working full time in Idaho continue to earn less than their male counterparts, according to the latest report on women’s wages, issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In 2021, the median weekly salary for a woman working full time in Idaho was $796, while the median weekly salary paid men in the state was $979, the report shows. That translates to women earning 81 percent of what men earn in Idaho. Idaho ranks 30th in the nation for women’s vs. men’s pay.


