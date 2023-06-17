Women working full time in Idaho continue to earn less than their male counterparts, according to the latest report on women’s wages, issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In 2021, the median weekly salary for a woman working full time in Idaho was $796, while the median weekly salary paid men in the state was $979, the report shows. That translates to women earning 81 percent of what men earn in Idaho. Idaho ranks 30th in the nation for women’s vs. men’s pay.
Idaho women have caught up a bit in pay disparity, compared to data from the 2020 survey, when Idaho women earned 75.7 percent of what men in Idaho were paid, Bureau of Labor Statistics Regional Commission Chris Rosenlund said.
More women in Idaho than men are employed in a professional field — 24.4 percent vs. 16.4 percent; in service industries — 21.9 percent vs. 11 percent; and in office and administrative support roles 17.8 percent vs. 5.6 percent.
There’s little difference in the percentage of women and men who work in sales in Idaho: 10.5 percent of women and 10.3 percent of men are in that field.
Many more men work in production, transportation and material moving industries than women — 19 percent vs. 7.7 percent. Likewise men dominate jobs in natural resources, construction and maintenance in Idaho — 19.2 percent vs. 1.2 percent for women.
Across the country, women earn an average of $912 a week while men are paid $1,097. Women are paid 83 percent of what men earn nationwide, the bureau reported.
The lowest weekly wages were paid to women in Mississippi — $722, while men there earn an average median wage of $864 a week. That means women earn 83.6 percent of what men are paid. Women in Massachusetts earn the most — $1,157 a week, compared to $1,386 paid to men. Women’s wages are equal to 83.5 percent of men’s in Massachusetts.
Some of Idaho’s neighboring states show similar numbers to Idaho. In Montana, women are paid a median salary of $822 a week while men earn $997, translating to women earning 82.4 percent of what men do.
Women in Wyoming are paid an average of $822 a week, 75.2 percent of the $1,093 that men earn.
In Washington the $1,024 median weekly wage paid women is 82.8 percent of the $1,237 that men earn.
The disparity is lower in Nevada. The median wage paid to women of $828 is 88.4 percent of the $937 that men earn.
In Oregon, women earn $967 a week, which translates to 85.7 percent of the $1,128 median salary for men.
Women in Utah earn just 74.6 percent of what men are paid — $825 vs. $1,106 a week.
