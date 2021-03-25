Idaho’s working women continue to earn less than their male counterparts, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The report compares salaries paid in 2019. Women working full time that year in Idaho had a median weekly wage of $682, which was 74 percent of the $919 median wage paid to men in Idaho. At 74 percent, women’s earnings as a percent of men’s in Idaho ranked 48th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the report. Women’s weekly earnings in Idaho rank 50th and men’s 45th, nationwide.
The percentage slipped in 2019, compared to 2018 when women in Idaho earned 79.5 percent of what men earned.
Across the country women earn less than men, the report shows. Nationwide women earned $821 a week in 2019 while men earned $1,007 a week. The numbers reflect median income which is where a population is split into two equal groups — half earning more than that amount and half earning less.
The bureau points out that comparisons are on a broad level and not controlled for differences in important determinants of earnings such as age, occupation and educational attainment.
In all other western states, except Wyoming, the percent difference between salaries paid women and men is less than in Idaho. Women in Nevada earn 84 percent of the wages paid men. Women in Montana and Washington earn 78 percent of what men earn. In California, women earn 89 percent of wages paid to men. In Colorado, women earn 86 percent of what men earn. Women in Hawaii are paid 85 percent of what men earn. In Oregon, women earn 81 percent of what men earn. In Alaska, women are paid 80 percent of what men are paid. In Arizona, women earn 78 percent of what men earn.
Among the 50 states, median weekly earnings for women who worked full time ranged from $669 in Mississippi to $1,017 in Maryland, according to the report prepared by the bureau’s Richard Holden. Median weekly earnings for men were lowest in Mississippi, $830, and highest in New Jersey, $1,176. Twenty-four states and the District of Columbia had weekly wages above $1,000 for full-time male workers.
In addition to Maryland, women’s earnings in Massachusetts and the District of Columbia exceeded $1,000 per week, Holden reported. Among the states, Maryland had the highest women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio at 89 percent. Wyoming had the lowest — 72.5 percent. The District of Columbia had a ratio of 90.7 percent.
Women’s median weekly earnings were also low — less than $749 a week — in Montana, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and South Carolina, the report shows.
“The differences among states reflect, in part, variation in the occupations and industries found in each state and differences in the demographic composition of each state’s labor force,” Holden said.