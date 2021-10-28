Idaho women continue earning less money than their male counterparts, taking home 75.7 percent of the average wage paid men, according to an earnings report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Women working full time in Idaho had a median weekly wage of $731 in 2020, compared to $966 paid to men, the report states. At 75.7 percent, women’s earnings as a percent of men’s in Idaho ranked 48th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Women in Idaho make less money on average than women in every state except Mississippi, where the average weekly wage for women is $675. Idaho men earn more money on average than men in just 10 other states. Nationwide, women earned $891 per week, which is 82 percent of the $1,082 median wage for men.
In Idaho the women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio has ranged from a low of 71.2 percent in 1998 to a high of 87.6 percent in 2013. Since data began being compiled in 1979, women’s earnings have increased from 62 percent of men’s that year to 70 percent in the late 1980s to 77 percent in the 1990s. Since 2004, the women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio has remained in the 80 to 83 percent range.
Connecticut had the highest women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio, 97 percent. Utah had the lowest, 72.7 percent.
Earnings comparisons in all the states are:
n Alabama Women $791 Men $978 80.9%
n Alaska Women $1,021 Men $1,128 80.9%
n Arizona Women $856 Men $991 86.4%
n Arkansas Women $771 Men $917 84.1%
n California Women $993 Men $1,133 87.6%
n Colorado Women $966 Men $1,237 78.1%
n Connecticut Women $1,190 Men $1,202 97%
n Delaware Women $838 Men $1,076 77.9%
n District of Columbia Women $1,506 Men $1,759 85.6%
n Florida Women $831 Men $988 84.1%
n Georgia Women $788 Men $1,011 77.9%
n Hawaii Women $896 Men $1,128 79.4%
n Idaho Women $731 Men $966 75.7%
n Illinois Women $931 Men $1,162 80.1%
n Indiana Women $801 Men $1,040 77%
n Iowa Women $854 Men $1,020 83.7%
n Kansas Women $810 Men $962 84.2%
n Kentucky Women $737 Men $960 76.8%
n Louisiana Women $760 Men $1,024 74.2%
n Maine Women $794 Men $1,036 76.6%
n Maryland Women $1,074 Men $1,248 86.1%
n Massachusetts Women $1,115 Men $1,356 82.2%
n Michigan Women $897 Men $1,113 80.6%
n Minnesota Women $984 Men $1,147 85.8%
n Mississippi Women $675 Men $878 76.9%
n Missouri Women $807 Men $1,026 78.7%
n Montana Women $771 Men $955 80.7%
n Nebraska Women $843 Men $1,014 83.1%
n Nevada Women $791 Men $991 79.8%
n New Hampshire Women $954 Men $1,156 82.5%
n New Jersey Women $1,041 Men $1,267 82.2%
n New Mexico Women $801 Men $915 87.5%
n New York Women $1,000 Men $1,183 84.5%
n North Carolina Women $837 Men $1,032 81.1%
n North Dakota Women $851 Men $1,065 79.9%
n Ohio Women $862 Men $1,052 81.9%
n Oklahoma Women $753 Men $942 79.9%
n Oregon Women $936 Men $1,121 83.5%
n Pennsylvania Women $884 Men $1,111 79.6%
n Rhode Island Women $951 Men $1,112 85.5%
n South Carolina Women $767 Men $988 77.6%
n South Dakota Women $797 Men $936 85.1%
n Tennessee Women $760 Men $929 81.8%
n Texas Women $875 Men $1,006 87%
n Utah Women $782 Men $1,076 72.7%
n Vermont Women $886 Men $1,059 83.7%
n Virginia Women $1,002 Men $1,260 79.5%
n Washington Women $982 Men $1,224 80.2%
n West Virginia Women $739 Men $907 81.5%
n Wisconsin Women $885 Men $1,023 86.5%
n Wyoming Women $795 Men $1,057 75.2%
According to the report, median weekly earnings vary by educational attainment. Among all workers age 25 and older, the weekly earnings of people without a high school diploma — $619 — were 44 percent of the salary earned by people with a bachelor’s degree or higher — $1,421. People with a high school diploma earned a median weekly wage of $781 which was 55 percent of the salary earned by people with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
People with an associate’s degree or some college courses had a median weekly wage of $903, which is 64 percent of what workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher earned.
In each educational attainment category, the long-term trend in inflation-adjusted earnings has been more favorable for women than for men.
Wage data contained in the report shows earnings before taxes and other deductions. The median reflects the midpoint in a given earnings distribution, with half of workers earning more than that number and half learning less.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics cautions that comparisons are on a broad level and not controlled for differences in earnings such as age, occupation, experience and educational attainment. It also pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic, which caused large declines in employment particularly among low-wage workers, resulted in changes in the median earnings distribution last year. The shift manifested as an upward bump in the rate of earnings growth last year.