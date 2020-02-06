Idaho women who had full-time jobs in 2018 had median weekly earnings of $702, which is 79 percent of the $883 median weekly earnings of men in the Gem State, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio increased by 1.7 percent in 2018, from 2017, Bureau of Labor Statistics Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden said.
At 79 percent, women’s earnings as a percent of men’s in Idaho ranked 36th in the nation. Women’s weekly wages in Idaho ranked 45th and men’s 44th nationwide, the report shows. 2018 is the most recent year for which data is available.
Idaho’s ratio of women’s to men’s earnings has ranged from a low of 71 percent in 1998 to a high of 88 percent in 2013. The ratio decreased in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and has increased for the last two years that data has been compiled.
In neighboring states, women in Wyoming are paid 68 percent of what men earn each week, with women earning $708 a week compared to $1,004 for men. Montana women earn 79 percent of what their male counterparts are paid, $722 a week for women and $918 for men. The discrepancy is less in Oregon, where the median weekly pay for women equals 82 percent of what’s paid to men. The average weekly salary for women in Oregon is $808, compared to $985 for men. In Utah, women earn 72 percent of what men are paid — $729 a week for women and $1,016 for men.
Nationwide, women with full-time jobs earned $789 a week, compared to $973 a week for men, which translates to women earning 81 percent of the wages men earn in the U.S. The lowest median weekly wage for women in 2018 was $637 paid in Mississippi. Women in Washington, D.C., were paid the highest weekly wage — $1,259. Women in Massachusetts, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota and New Jersey were all paid more than $900 per week on average.
The lowest weekly median wage paid to men was $809 in Arkansas and the highest wages were paid in D.C. — $1,445 a week. Other states where the median weekly salary for men was above $1,100 are Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Hampshire, Washington and New Jersey, according to the report.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics cautions that the comparisons are on a broad level and don’t take into account many factors including job skills and responsibilities, work experience and specialization. The estimates were obtained from the bureau’s monthly current population surveys in which the U.S. Census Bureau uses a “scientifically selected national sample of about 60,000” households across the country.