As part of an effort to train Idahoans for their preferred careers and create more skilled workers, people can now mix career exploration with summer fun through two online programs aimed at children.
Summer is a great time to figure out future careers as a family activity, according to Caty Solace with the Idaho Workforce Development Council.
Solace and other state personnel are promoting Next Steps Idaho and Idaho Launch, two programs that received an online facelift last year. Originally developed in 2015 by the Idaho State Board of Education for college and high school students, Solace said Next Steps Idaho exemplifies what the board and workforce council are doing.
Solace said parents and students may use the tools and activities at www.nextsteps.idaho.gov to see what they want in the future. The website asks people detailed questions about the type of work they enjoy, the professional environment they prefer and what factors motivate them to do a good job, she said. The program takes those answers and tells Idahoans what careers they would be the most productive in and most enjoy.
Idaho Launch began last October. It’s designed to help pay for short-term job training. At www.idaholaunch.com, information is provided on training opportunities and payment options. Also, Idahoans can work with a career planner who will help identify training opportunities and potential funding.
The skills and training that employers are looking for can also be found on Idaho Launch.
Solace and her co-workers are pushing Idahoans to explore new careers and training opportunities this summer because of a lack of skilled workers in the state. In a recent survey of 845 Idaho employers, “they said one of the biggest problems they have is getting skilled, trained workers,” Solace reported.