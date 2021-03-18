Some Idaho property owners may be eligible to pay less in property taxes this year, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission.
Idaho’s property tax reduction program reduces taxes on eligible homeowners’ primary Idaho residence and up to 1 acre of land by as much as $1,320, the commission reports.
To qualify, people must have been in one of these categories by Jan. 1: 65 or older, a widow or widower, blind, a child younger than 18 with no parents, a former prisoner of war, or recognized as disabled by a qualifying entity. Anyone who earned more than $31,900 in 2020 is not eligible. People must be living in their qualifying home by April 14 and must be a U.S. citizen or a legal permanent resident to qualify for the reduction.
Applications for the program are available at the tax commission’s website, tax.idaho.gov, and at the Custer County Assessor’s Office. Applications must be filed by April 15.