Idaho residents who don’t earn enough money that they’re required to file an income tax return can still get back some of the sales tax they pay on groceries.
Most Idaho residents qualify for a $100 refund, plus $100 for each qualifying dependent. People age 65 and older get an additional $20. To claim the 65-plus refund, use Form 24 of the Idaho State Tax Commission forms. People younger than 65 should use Form 40 in the Idaho individual income tax return. Instructions are on page 7 of that booklet.
People who are filing an income tax return can claim their grocery credit on Form 40.
To claim the credit, a person must have lived in Idaho for all of 2019. Last year, 76,000 Idahoans who weren’t required to file tax returns received a grocery sales tax refund, according to the tax commission.