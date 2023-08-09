It’s been one year since anyone in the United States experiencing a mental health crisis could simply dial three numbers — 988 — and get connected with a trained crisis counselor.
The new national suicide and crisis lifeline connected 1-800 numbers that helped connect patients in need. Now, calling that number will connect you with trained professionals at one of the more than 200 call centers throughout the U.S.
“It’s available 24/7, and you’re talking to a live person,” Nicole Coleman, 988 Program Manager in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said in a news release. “Nothing beats being able to speak to a live person when you feel alone.”
Since launching last July, 988 has been used almost five million times, including nearly one million times for the Veterans Crisis Line. The new number has served 2.6 million calls, more than 740,000 chats and 600,000 texts, the Kaiser Family Foundation reports. That’s about a 33 percent rise in services provided from the previous year, the foundation said.
The new national 988 suicide and crisis lifeline helped answer 12,657 calls in Idaho last year, according to the news release. Another 11,179 calls were made to the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, resulting in a total of 23,836 calls, a 10.6 percent increase from the year before.
Idaho had an 80 percent call answer rate, slightly below the national average of 84 percent. That data, from the Kaiser Family Foundation, measured calls and answers in April and May, showing that in Idaho 1,994 of 2,472 calls were answered.
Idaho’s suicide rate has declined in recent years. But suicide is still the ninth leading cause of death in Idaho, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Idaho had the 12th highest suicide rate in the nation in 2021, with 387 deaths, or 20.5 deaths per 100,000 people. That rate is down about 14 percent from 2018, when Idaho recorded 417 deaths by suicide.
Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline Director Lee Flinn estimates that 85 percent or more of the hotline’s calls result in support for the person calling, helping reduce their stress and keeping them safe.
“We are the front door into Idaho’s mental health and crisis care systems,” said Flinn, whose hotline answers 988 calls in Idaho.
Shifting to the national hotline reduced call times and improved patient outcomes, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said. The average speed to answer calls fell to 35 seconds, down significantly from more than two minutes before. And 45 percent more calls and 52 percent more chats were answered.
People can call or text 988 to talk to a trained crisis counselor. Phone services are provided in English and Spanish, with translator services available for 250 other languages. Text services are only provided in English. For online messaging, go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.
A trained crisis counselor will listen to you, understand how your problem is affecting you, provide support and share resources, if needed, 988 and health department officials said.
