It’s been one year since anyone in the United States experiencing a mental health crisis could simply dial three numbers — 988 — and get connected with a trained crisis counselor.

The new national suicide and crisis lifeline connected 1-800 numbers that helped connect patients in need. Now, calling that number will connect you with trained professionals at one of the more than 200 call centers throughout the U.S.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.