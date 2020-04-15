Idaho workers laid off because of the coronavirus filed 30,904 claims for unemployment between March 29 and April 4.
That brings the three-week total of claims filed since the governor declared a state of emergency to 77,430 — an increase of 7,400 percent, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Women filed 51 percent of the claims last week, down from 60 percent the prior two weeks. More than half — 57 percent — of the claims were filed by workers in accommodations, food services, health care, social assistance, construction and retail businesses.
Payouts for unemployment increased by 86 percent last week, to $5.6 million. That’s a 178 percent increase from a year ago.