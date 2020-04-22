A total of 94,961 Idahoans have filed for unemployment benefits in the four weeks since a state of emergency was declared in the Gem State because of the coronavirus.
That is 60 percent more claims than were filed in Idaho in all of 2019, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Initial claims for the week of April 11 slowed to 18,531, a 40 percent drop from the prior week, but a record for any week since 2013.
The layoffs all stem from job losses as businesses curtail their hours or close entirely because of COVID-19, labor department officials said. COVID-19 layoffs are affecting people of all ages, with 26 percent of all claims being filed by people between the ages of 25 and 34. Almost half the claims last week were filed by people who worked in accommodations, food services, health care, social assistance and retail.
Between March 8 and April 11, the labor department paid out about $17.5 million in unemployment benefits in Idaho. The $9.2 million paid out in the week of April 5-11 was five times higher than what was paid out the same week in 2019. That number is 63 percent higher than the previous week’s payments.
Labor department officials have adjusted the office’s phone schedules to better meet the increased workload, department Director Jani Revier said. Calls are accepted weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Between 4 and 6 p.m. each day, employees will not answer the phones, but will instead process claims and contact people who’ve filed claims.
Revier said the switch is expected to aid hundreds of claimants daily by freeing up staff to resolve issues preventing payment and to process more claims without interruption.
A trial run of the new plan proved successful, Revier said, with staff clearing more than 800 issues on claims in two hours.
Revier suggests that claimants who are awaiting a decision from the labor department be available between 4 and 6 p.m. weekdays because that’s when state employees will call to clear up any issues that are holding up claims.
In the past three weeks the labor department has issued 60,603 payments to 30,546 Idahoans whose jobs have been affected by the coronavirus.
Claims can be filed online through the claimant portal at https://www2.labor.idaho.gov/ClaimantPortal/Login.