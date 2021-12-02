While the statewide unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percent in October, to 2.8 percent, Custer County’s jobless rate increased to 3.2 percent.
Custer County’s September jobless rate was 3 percent. In October 2020, the county’s rate was 4.6 percent, according to the latest report from the Idaho Department of Labor.
Idaho’s October rate of 2.8 percent compares to 2.9 percent in September and 4.8 percent in October 2020. At the same time, the state’s labor force grew by 0.2 of a percent or 1,470 people in October, the monthly report shows. Total employment in Idaho grew by 2,270 people, with 882,543 workers in the state and 25,879 jobless Idahoans.
Butte County’s rate held steady from September to October — 2.8 percent. That was down from 3.7 percent in October a year ago, the labor department reported.
Lemhi County’s jobless rate fell to 3.9 percent in October, from 4.3 percent in September and 6 percent in October 2020.
Adams County reported the highest unemployment rate in October — 5.1 percent — followed by Clearwater at 4.9 percent, Shoshone at 4.7 percent, Lewis at 4.3 percent and, Benewah at 4.1 percent.
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates include Madison at 1.5 percent, Oneida at 1.6 percent, Franklin and Teton, both at 1.7 percent and Jefferson at 1.9 percent.
The nation’s October unemployment rate was 4.6 percent, down from 4.8 percent in September and 6.9 percent in October a year ago. Some 7.4 million Americans are unemployed.