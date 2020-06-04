Idaho’s April unemployment rate set a record high for the state, according to the latest monthly report from the Idaho Department of Labor.
The 11.5 percent rate of joblessness exceeded the previous high for the state of 10.2 percent set in December 1982. The next highest rate of 9.6 percent was recorded in June 2009, in the midst of the Great Recession. The numbers are seasonally adjusted.
The high unemployment rate stems from the COVID-19 pandemic, and follows a record low rate of 2.5 percent set in March and more than a year of a rate below 3 percent, the labor department report states.
Custer County’s rate increased to 9.5 percent, up from 2.6 percent in March and 4.7 percent in April 2019. A total of 200 Custer County residents were listed as unemployed in April, the report shows.
Butte County’s rate stood at 5.4 percent, up from 1.1 percent in March and 2.3 percent in April 2019. Lemhi County’s rate jumped to 11.2 percent in April, compared to 4.5 percent in March and 5 percent in April 2019.
The highest rate of joblessness in April in Idaho came in Blaine County, 21.7 percent. Valley County registered the second highest rate of 20.4 percent. Shoshone County came in at 19.8 percent, Adams County stood at 18.4 percent and Bonner at 16.9 percent.
Along with Butte County’s 5.4 percent rate, other counties on the low end included Madison at 4.8 percent, Clark at 5.4 percent, Jefferson at 6.3 percent and Power at 6.4 percent.
April employment in Idaho dropped by 83,842 to 788,816, a decrease of 9.6 percent, while the number of unemployed Idahoans grew by 81,001, to 102,975. The state lost 79,500 nonfarm jobs, a 10.4 percent drop in that category, in April. That left 687,700 nonfarm jobs in the state, the first time since August 2016 that the number was below 700,000.
April job losses were heavy in four industry sectors — leisure and hospitality was down 42.3 percent, other services dropped by 24.5 percent, information was down by 18.9 percent and the education and health services sector dropped 12.8 percent.
“These four sectors include many establishments most affected by COVID-19 safety measures, including restaurants, ski resorts, golf courses, repair shops, salons, movie theaters, schools and non-emergency health care services,” labor department spokesman Craig Shaul said in a news release.
The only employment sector to show an increase in jobs was natural resources, which gained 100 jobs in the month.
Regular unemployment insurance benefit payments were up 628 percent from a weekly average of $1.7 million in April 2019, to a weekly average of $12.2 million this April. The number of claimants increased by 753 percent to a weekly average of 42,266, up from 4,957 a year ago, the report states.
The nation’s April unemployment rate stood at 14.7 percent, with 23 million Americans listed as jobless. That compares to a 3.6 percent jobless rate in April 2019.
In Idaho, the number of new unemployment claims for the week ending May 23 was 4,727, but 56,692 Idahoans filed a continuing claim after losing their jobs in the last couple of months. Total benefit payments in the state attributed to COVID-19 reached $278 million, according to the labor department.