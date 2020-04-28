In the last five weeks 108,984 Idaho workers have filed claims for unemployment benefits, stemming from job losses associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
That number includes 10 Custer County residents and 24 Lemhi County residents.
Fewer claims were submitted last week than the prior week, but still 13,023 people filed claims for the week that ended April 18. That 13,023 was 12 times greater than the number of claims filed in all of 2019, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Almost half of the claims were filed by people who work in health care, retail, accommodations and food services.
The labor department paid out $31.3 million in benefits to laid-off workers between March 23 and April 18. Payouts for the week of April 12-18 totaled $12.8 million, a 34 percent increase from the prior week and seven times higher than the same week in 2019.