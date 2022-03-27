Idaho has a lower percentage of underutilized workers than the United States as a whole, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In Idaho, 7.2 percent of workers were classified as U-6 in 2021 by the U.S. Department of Labor, compared to 9.4 percent across the U.S. The U-6 designation includes unemployed people, people working part time because of economic reasons and people considered marginally attached to the labor force.
Idaho had 34,000 unemployed residents in 2021, the labor department reported, 3.7 percent of the workforce. The national unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.
Another 25,500 Idaho workers were considered involuntary part-time employees because of economic reasons. The labor department says people who fall into that category had only part-time jobs because of slack work or business conditions or because they were not able to find a full-time job. Nationwide, there were 4.9 million people involuntarily working part time in 2021, the labor department reported
And, 6,400 Idahoans were listed as marginally attached to the labor force, meaning they had looked for work during the last 12 months, but had not searched for work in the four weeks preceding the survey. Because of that four-week gap, they aren’t counted as unemployed in the official unemployment rate, the labor department said.
Another 1,600 Idahoans were counted as discouraged workers. They are a subset of the marginally attached category and did not look for work during the four weeks preceding the survey because they believed no jobs were available for them. That number equals 25 percent of the marginally attached people in Idaho. Nationwide 1.78 million people were considered marginally attached to the labor force last year.
Two of Idaho’s neighbors had lower percentages of underutilized workers — Utah at 5.3 percent and Montana at 6.4 percent. Nevada was significantly higher, with 14 percent of its residents listed as underutilized workers. Oregon’s percent of underutilized workers in 2021 was 9.6.