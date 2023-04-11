A proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that would have increased the threshold to qualify a ballot initiative or referendum died March 30 after failing to get the necessary two-thirds support in the state House.

Senate Joint Resolution 101a would have increased the threshold to qualify a ballot initiative or referendum to 6 percent of the legal voters in each of the state’s 35 legislative districts at the time of the previous general election. That would be up from the current threshold of 6 percent of voters in 18 of the state’s 35 legislative districts.


