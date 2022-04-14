The number of Idahoans who belong to a labor union decreased in 2021, compared to the prior year.
There were 36,000 union members in Idaho last year, which accounts for 4.7 percent of wage and salary workers in the state, down from 5.6 percent in 2020. The 4.7 percent ties with 2013 and 2018 for the lowest union membership in Idaho. The highest percentage of union members worked in Idaho in 1993, when the percentage reached 10.2.
Last year 10.3 percent of American workers belonged to a union, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, down slightly from 10.8 percent in 2020.
Union membership is highest, as a percentage of workers, in Hawaii and and New York — 24.1 percent. Next up is Oregon where 18.8 percent of employees belong to a union. Other states with a high percentage of union workers are New Jersey, 17.9 percent and California, 17.8 percent.
The lowest percentage of union workers are in South Carolina, 2 percent. Other states with low a percentage of union workers are North Carolina 3.4 percent, Arkansas 4.4 percent, Texas 4.7 percent and South Dakota 5 percent.
Idaho’s neighbors have higher percentages of union employees than does the Gem State. Utah has 6.5 percent union membership; Montana is at 12.9 percent and Nevada is at 14.1 percent.