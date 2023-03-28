The current water year has been deemed “already impressive” by the team from the Natural Resources Conservation Service that conducts and prepares the monthly snow survey and water supply outlook.
And that assessment came before two wet spring storms on March 10 and 20-21.
In the March 1 report, the authors said some southeastern Idaho basins are “well above normal for precipitation and snow water equivalent,” and snow depth. But, they point out, February’s precipitation in the Salmon, Lost, Wood and Central basins was below normal and that resulted in decreased snowpack percentages in those areas.
Snowpack is normal or above normal everywhere in Idaho except near the Canadian border, according to the report. the Lost and Wood basins are among the areas recording the highest levels of snowpack.
Water supply conditions across Idaho vary significantly, even though nearly all of the state records near- to above-normal snowpack, the report states. The authors predict adequate water supply in the Big and Little Lost and the Wood river basins.
Snowpack typically begins to melt in March and has been delayed with continuing cold temperatures early in the month and new snow throughout the month.
The bad news is that 79 percent of Idaho is still listed as in moderate to severe drought, with Lemhi County among the driest places in Idaho, the snow survey shows.
February precipitation in the Salmon River basin was 76 percent of normal, according to the report. That marked the second straight drier-than-normal month and it resulted in a slight decrease in water year total precipitation, from 87 percent to 85 percent.
Snowpack in the Salmon River basin also decreased in February to 95 percent of normal, which equals 73 percent of the normal seasonal peak snowpack. Conservation service officials said there’s less than a 30 percent chance of reaching normal peak snowpack by early April in the Salmon basin.
The lack of rain last fall has left soil moisture in the Salmon River basin very low, the authors wrote. That could negatively affect the efficiency of snowmelt runoff, which could mean lower stream flows.
Precipitation last month in the Big and Little Lost basins neared 100 percent of normal, the report shows. Water year precipitation totals for the Big and Little Lost basins is above normal, ranging from 115 to 125 percent of normal.
Seasonal snowpack normally reaches its high point in early April, so forecasters expect snowpack in the Lost and Wood basins to exceed normal as more snow accumulates in the next five weeks.
Mackay Reservoir’s storage is below the 30-year normal, holding 85 percent of normal. The streamflow forecast for the Little Lost River is above normal.
