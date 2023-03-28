snowy evergreen
Buy Now

Plenty of heavy snow has fallen this season in Challis, often leaving evergreen trees laden with white.

 Shelley Ridenour photo

The current water year has been deemed “already impressive” by the team from the Natural Resources Conservation Service that conducts and prepares the monthly snow survey and water supply outlook.

And that assessment came before two wet spring storms on March 10 and 20-21.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.