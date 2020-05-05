State-mandated changes to the Custer County Courthouse and Jail are making progress, but commissioners say it will be a long time before they are fully implemented.
Commissioner Steve Smith said the county might see a 5 percent budget cut in the near future because of economic impacts of the coronavirus. That possibility limits the discussions commissioners can have about the necessary improvements to the jail and courthouse because it would affect their ability to pay for construction, staffing and utilities.
“If the money’s not there, it’s not there,” Commissioner Wayne Butts said.
Butts said the issue is further complicated because Custer County has one of the smallest budgets in Idaho. The county’s low tax base already makes it difficult to staff and maintain the jail as is. Yet the two men say there are ways to fund an expansion of the current 6-bed jail.
Smith said the county could “go out for a maintenance and operation bond” to cover the costs, or use money from the county’s payments in lieu of taxes fund. Commissioners want to use PILT money to expand the current jail by installing modular units to increase capacity to 16 inmates. That would necessitate at least eight more jail employees, according to Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin.
Butts said commissioners don’t intend to raise taxes to pay for the new staff.
If they were to raise taxes, they could only raise them 3 percent, which would not cover the cost of additional jail employees.
Smith said as it stands now, the county can afford to bring in the modular units and run the expanded jail for two years, at the most. No matter what, he said, the improvements need to be made or the else the county can expect to be sued by the state, which could cost county taxpayers millions.
“It would still be taxpayer money, it’s just how you want to pay it,” Smith said.
Installing modular jail units will eliminate a significant portion of the courthouse parking lot. Butts said new parking will be created once the county assumes ownership of the current fire hall and its parking lot from the city. That building and lot are across the street from the courthouse and Sheriff’s Office. Search and Rescue volunteers plan to move into the fire hall, at which point the current Search and Rescue building, next to the Sheriff’s Office, will be demolished. Combined with the removal of the Quonset hut next to the jail, Butts said there will be adequate parking.
Improvements are also mandated for the courthouse to bring it in line with state and federal standards, including the Americans with Disabilities Act, Smith said.
The county recently purchased a lot at Ninth Street and Valley Avenue, near the courthouse, with plans to build a single-floor building to serve as a courtroom annex. The current courtroom is on the second story of the courthouse, which doesn’t have an elevator for disabled people to use.
“There was a long-time attempt for this,” Smith said. “It’ll save the county a significant amount of money in the long run.”
As with the jail project, Smith said it is too early to know the price of the annex. Commissioners are moving forward with both projects, but because of budgeting constraints they have yet to set hard dates for bid advertisements and construction.
Challis residents who wish to comment on the jail expansion may do so at a public hearing set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at Challis City Hall. Butts said he intends to be there to answer questions.