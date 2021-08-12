In the last 13 years the city of Challis has increased the amount it pays the Custer County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement by a total of $3,625, or 6.6 percent. During that time frame, inflation in the U.S. increased by 24 percent.
In 2008, Challis paid the Sheriff’s Office $55,000 a year for law enforcement duties. Today, the city pays the county $58,625. In between the city boosted its payment to $56,650 in 2013, where it’s stayed.
Mackay has increased the amount it pays the county for police protection by 59 percent since 2009. In 2009, Mackay paid Custer County $23,000 and in 2020 it paid $36,500. Mackay increased its payment to the county in 2014 to $23,689; in 2018 to $25,400; and in 2019 to $30,000 before paying $36,500 in 2020.
Stanley has held steady at a higher rate — $50,000 a year — for six years.
The combination of limited increases in payments from cities to continually increasing costs to operate the Sheriff’s Office has spurred county officials to be a bit more aggressive this year in seeking more money from the three cities.
“All our costs for a deputy keep going up,” Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said. Salaries paid to Sheriff’s Office employees have increased. Benefits paid to county employees cost the county more every year. The cost of vehicles, fuel, protective equipment and training all increase every year, he said. Since the cities do not automatically increase their payments to the county every year, it means the county ends up absorbing all the higher costs to run the department, the sheriff and Chief Deputy Justin Mitchell said in an interview with the Messenger.
While county officials have asked the mayors and councils in the three cities in Custer County which pay for sheriff’s patrol work to each contribute $80,000, Lumpkin said they want to “gradually increase” the amounts every year for several years to reach that new total.
“Everything just spiked in 2020,” Lumpkin said of all the other expenses the Sheriff’s Office has including vehicles, tires and fuel for those vehicles, ammunition, bulletproof vests, uniforms, the mandatory 20 hours of training a year for deputies and maintenance of equipment used to test people for DUI offenses. “So we met with the commissioners to talk about talking to the cities about increasing” their payments to the county, Lumpkin said.
Two resident deputies are stationed each in Mackay and Stanley. Total wages and benefits for the two Stanley deputies is $124,000 a year while in Mackay that amount is $120,000. Challis has two resident deputies along with a sergeant, the chief deputy and the sheriff. Wages and benefits for just the two Challis resident deputies total $111,102 in the sheriff’s budget, Mitchell said. Total wages for the three supervisors are $207,923. In addition to the nine patrol officers, the Sheriff’s Office employs a marine deputy, seven dispatchers and one jail administrator.
Mitchell and Lumpkin are aware that as city councils in the county have begun discussing paying a higher fee to the Sheriff’s Office there have been some complaints about a lack of patrol efforts within city limits.
Officers have other job responsibilities besides patrolling for speeders or reckless drivers or potential problems, they say. The same officer who can patrol for part of his or her shift is also handling investigative duties for more serious crimes, appearing in court, getting inmates to and from court or from a jail outside the county in the case of female or juvenile inmates who aren’t housed in the local jail.
Lumpkin said the complaints about the lack of patrol surprised him.
“We’re asking for them to help out and they’re asking for us to do more. In the 13 years I’ve been sheriff they haven’t been in here asking for things,” he said. “We’ve heard nothing.” After Mitchell and County Commissioner Randy Corgatelli met with the Challis City Council asking for more money, Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said city residents have complained about the lack of law enforcement.
The sheriff counters, “Mayor Barrett said the city gets complaints but no one has complained to us about what we do.”
Cities in Custer County aren’t obligated to sign a law enforcement contract with the county. If such an agreement isn’t in place, the Sheriff’s Office still responds to misdemeanor and felony offenses, but no longer has officers patrol the city, doesn’t enforce any city ordinances and doesn’t respond to infractions, Lumpkin said.
As Mitchell and Lumpkin calculated amounts to ask the cities pay, they compared numbers to the $76,000 that the city of Arco currently pays Butte County for law enforcement work. When the next fiscal year budgets are approved later this year, Arco is increasing its payment to the county by 3 percent to $78,280, Lumpkin said.