Mackay School District Zone 3 Trustee Holly Seefried said if she retains her position on the board in the Nov. 2 election, she will focus on bringing in new teachers and supporting current teachers in Mackay.
Seefried wants to improve teachers' pay and improve the district. A good school district is one way people can be convinced to move to an area, and Seefried said that goes moreso for teachers in need of work.
Increasing salaries would improve retention rates, she said. Teacher pay is a concern across Idaho, Seefried said, which is why state government officials need to be convinced to step up.
"I knew a gal who told me she could just go over to Wyoming and make double what she would in Idaho," Seefried said. "You really have to love teaching to be a teacher here."
Seefried also wants to support students. She's invested in their success, partly because she has grandchildren in the district, and also because she wants productive adults to come out of Mackay. One way to support that goal, given the current COVID-19 pandemic, is to ensure in-person learning, she said. Part of being a productive member of society is knowing how to interact with people, and Seefried said that can't be taught through a computer screen. Seefried doesn't have anything against homeschooling, but when students can skip class by simply turning off their computer, not much learning is getting done.
The COVID-19 pandemic made the last school year difficult for district staff and students, Seefried said. Having to frequently readjust their response plan and work around viral exposures forced district personnel to focus on the moment, Seefried said, which made it hard to plan for the future.
Seefried wants to add more classes that prepare students for real-world problems to Mackay's curriculum. Learning about insurance, knowing how to balance a checkbook, performing basic home maintenance and other facets of home economics are important, Seefried said. The problem is the Mackay district doesn't have a teacher certified to teach home economics, she said.
The overarching reason she's running to keep the position she was appointed to four years ago is she has been part of district most of her life. She graduated from Mackay High School in 1980 and her eldest granddaughter will graduate in May. Her son Gordon educated Mackay kindergartners until he died in 2011, after which Seefried said she started the Mr. Gordon Field Trip Fund. The district's success is her family's success, which Seefried wants to ensure.
Seefried is seeking a four-year board position representing Zone 3. Her opponent is Kady Jones.