Justin Oleson splits his time between his law practice in Blackfoot and his appointed role as county prosecutor in Challis, but that didn't hinder some Custer County residents from asking him to run for prosecutor.
"I have really enjoyed working with Custer County," Oleson said. "It's a great community and the people can be very encouraging."
Oleson owns a home in Challis, which he claims as his residence. Living in a county where you run for election as the prosecuting attorney is a requirement in Idaho. Appointed prosecutors don't have to live in the county where they serve.
Oleson brings two decades of legal experience to the position.
"I've been through a lot of trials," Oleson said. "I've always done what's been asked of me."
If Oleson is elected, he said it will be business as usual. One of his priorities is to continue providing Custer County residents protection from criminals. However, Oleson said, that is more complicated than some people realize. In order to be fair, he looks at each case individually. Applying a single, blanket punishment for different crimes is unfair to both the victim and offender, Oleson said.
"For some people, incarceration does very little," Oleson said. "Sometimes jail is exactly what people need. It depends on the case."
Along with protecting a county's residents, Oleson said the prosecuting attorney provides legal counsel to commissioners and county employees. He has spent many hours advising county commissioners on matters such as making improvements to the county jail and courthouse.
One of the most important things he brings to the table as prosecutor is efficiency, he said. When he was appointed four years ago, he noticed his staff was too big for the workload that comes with a lightly populated rural county. Looking to save county taxpayers money, Oleson said he cut staff. This falls in line with his feelings about government in general.
Oleson is running for a four-year term against Jason Mackrill of Challis in the May 19 Republican primary election. The winner of that contest advances to be the Republican nominee in the November general election. No Democrat has filed for the attorney's office.
Casting ballots will be different this election, which will be conducted by mail only as no polling places are allowed to open due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters must request absentee ballots. All Idaho voters may request a ballot via the secretary of state's website at idahovotes.gov.
Custer County voters can request absentee ballots through the Custer County Clerk’s website at www.co.custer.id.us/wp-content/uploads/1/IDAHO-ELECTION-INFORMATION-2020-Lisa-Revised-03-18-20-4.pdf. To get there, go to the county’s website, http://www.co.custer.id.us/ and click on the drop-down tab for Departments, then choose Clerk. Scroll down the page to the Links section and click on 2020 Election Information/Forms. Or absentee request forms can be picked up in the foyer at the Custer County Courthouse. Request forms are also available at the post offices in Mackay and Challis and at the Stanley Community Building.