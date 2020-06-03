Incumbent Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin was the top vote-getter in a three-way race in the Republican primary election.
When the final ballots were counted late Tuesday night, Lumpkin ended up with 600 votes. But his total vote count was only 5 higher than the number of voters who supported Joel Peterson in the race. Peterson, a Custer County sheriff's deputy, tallied 595 votes.
The third candidate in the primary race, Scott Drexler, received 227 votes.
Vote totals are still unofficial, Custer County Clerk Lura Baker said. Deputy clerks are recounting all the ballots today and the county commissioners are scheduled to canvass the election results on June 8.
Lumpkin advances with only his name appearing on the Nov. 3 general election ballot since no Democrat ran in the primary election. Barring a successful write-in campaign by another candidate, which is how Lumpkin was re-elected in 2016, the sheriff stands to be re-elected for another four year term in November.
Candidates have the option to request a recount of ballots, no matter how small or large the split between totals is, as long as they pay for the recount. However, the sheriff's race falls under the state statute's provision for a free recount because the difference is only 5 votes. State law says if the "difference between the vote cast for that candidate and for the winning candidate for nomination or election ... is less than or equal to one-tenth of one percent of the total votes cast for that office or five votes, whichever is greater," a free recount may occur at a candidate's request.
As of Wednesday morning, no candidate had asked for a recount, Baker said.