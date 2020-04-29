Stu Lumpkin said 12 years of experience as Custer County sheriff sets him apart from his challengers.
“I know how to operate the budget, how to work with the commissioners, how to do everything that comes with being the sheriff,” Lumpkin said.
Lumpkin said he considered retiring after his current term, but an influx of support from Custer County community members, 200 or so, convinced him to save retirement till age 65.
If re-elected, Lumpkin said he will continue to serve Custer County to the best of his abilities. His office doesn’t have a big budget, but Lumpkin said he does the best with what he has.
One way he intends to serve the county is by promoting his open-door policy, which he has had since day one.
One of the biggest problem Custer County faces in terms of law enforcement is its population versus its size, Lumpkin said. Geographically, Custer County is large, but in terms of population it’s sparse. Lumpkin said the low population makes it hard to receive grants for equipment and facilities.
It’s also hard to find money in the Sheriff’s Office budget for more personnel. If he had the money, Lumpkin would like to see one or two more deputies out in the county. However, the sheriff is responsible to the taxpayers in Custer County.
Because hiring more deputies could mean an increase in taxes, Lumpkin said he understands why Custer County residents might be hesitant to expand law enforcement.
Lumpkin said he is proud of how deputies operate in Custer County. He and his deputies have investigated numerous crimes, from burglaries to murders. In each investigation, Lumpkin said deputies did the best possible work with the resources they had.
According to Lumpkin, the key to successful law enforcement is to not treat everything in “black and white.” Instead, Lumpkin said he looks at every case that comes across his desk as a distinct situation. Some crimes, like theft and assault, require a stiff punishment, but Lumpkin said it would be inappropriate to apply that same standard to crimes like underage drinking.
When asked if he believes reports that members of his office show favoritism to their friends and family members, Lumpkin said that’s inaccurate. One of the challenges of enforcing the law in a lightly populated area is rumors can fly far and fast, he said, and a popular one is his deputies give preferential treatment to people they know.
Lumpkin said he has worked hard to instill a culture of honesty and impartiality in his office, and if re-elected he promised to continue promoting those ideals.
“I don’t care what your name is or who you are,” Lumpkin said. “I’ll treat you the same way I treat everyone else.”
Lumpkin decided to seek a fourth term because he wants to be around when improvements to the county jail are completed. Lumpkin said he has tried to bring the county jail up to state and federal standards for years and he supports county commissioners in their mission to increase the jail’s capacity to 16 by adding modular units.
Lumpkin has worn many hats as sheriff in Custer County. While some sheriffs refrain from working in the field and mostly fulfill an administrative role, Lumpkin said he is a “working sheriff.” Working in Custer County has taught him the value of hard work and fair policing, and if he is re-elected he will continue to reinforce those values in his office.
Lumpkin is running for a four-year term in Custer County. He faces Scott Drexler and Joel Peterson, both from Challis, in the May 19 Republican primary election. The winner of that contest advances to be the Republican nominee for the November general election. No Democrat has filed for sheriff.
Casting ballots will be different this election, which will be conducted by mail only as no polling places are allowed to open due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters must request absentee ballots. All Idaho voters may request a ballot via the secretary of state’s website at idahovotes.gov.
Custer County voters can request absentee ballots through the Custer County Clerk’s website at www.co.custer.id.us/wp-content/uploads/1/IDAHO-ELECTION-INFORMATION-2020-Lisa-Revised-03-18-20-4.pdf. To get there, go to the county’s website, http://www.co.custer.id.us/ and click on the drop-down tab for Departments, then choose Clerk. Scroll down the page to the Links section and click on 2020 Election Information/Forms. Or absentee request forms can be picked up in the foyer at the Custer County Courthouse. Request forms are also available at the post offices in Challis and Mackay and at the Stanley Community Building.