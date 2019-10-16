Incumbent Mackay City Councilman Bob Burroughs said he has no problems with how he and the Mackay City Council have run the town in the last two years.
“If there was a problem I’d make the change,” said Burroughs.
He said the laws and ordinances city officials have created serve the community well and will help provide for a better Mackay.
One law city officials worked for was implementation of a resort tax — a 3 percent tax on lodging, liquor by the drink, restaurant food and rentals of recreation equipment. The tax was approved by Mackay voters earlier this year. Money from the tax is dedicated to streets, emergency services and airport improvements.
Burroughs, who is is the council member responsible for the airport and street upkeep, said he thinks the tax will be successful by helping ease the burden on the city’s limited budget.
“At only 3 percent that’s a small amount for what we’ll get,” said Burroughs.
If re-elected, Burroughs wants to use some of the resort tax money to chip seal some city streets. Applying that surface can extend the life of a street, he said. Along with fixing potholes, chip sealing the roads in Mackay is at the top of Burroughs’ list.
“I don’t want to see the streets degrade,” he said.
Beyond infrastructure, Burroughs said the council has done a good job of building up Mackay economically. A member of Lost Rivers Economic Development, Burroughs said he is always trying to work with the people of Mackay to make improvements.
“I’m very pro-business,” he said. “I think we should encourage our businesses and do everything we can.”
Burroughs is working to keep the businesses Mackay already has to stay open. He said it is not uncommon for people in small towns to close up their stores and shops when they retire. He said instead of just closing up and moving out, he would like to see people sell their businesses. He said this would keep money coming into Mackay and give the sellers money to spend.
Along with supporting Mackay financially, Burroughs said the council has helped the city through legal means. He said proof of this can be found in the fact the City Council and mayor have eliminated about 75 percent of Mackay’s ordinances in the last four years. He said many of the laws were antiquated and had no bearing over Mackay’s current state.
Burroughs said he is a lifelong volunteer, pointing to his time as an EMT and a member of the economic development group. He wants to keep helping Mackay as long as possible. If re-elected to the council, he said he’ll continue to work for the people who elected him.
“I took the opportunity to help the city,” said Burroughs. “My job is to support the citizens of Mackay. What they want, I want.”
Burroughs is one of three men seeking election to the Mackay City Council. The top two vote-getters will be elected in the Nov. 5 election to four-year terms.