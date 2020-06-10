Incumbent Custer County officials came out on top in their Republican primary races.
Sheriff Stu Lumpkin was the top vote-getter in a three-way race in the Republican primary election. Lumpkin tallied 600 votes. His total vote count was only 5 higher than the number of voters who supported Joel Peterson in the race. Peterson, a Custer County sheriff’s deputy, received 595 votes. The third candidate in the primary race, Scott Drexler, received 227 votes.
Lumpkin advances with only his name appearing on the Nov. 3 general election ballot since no Democrat ran in the primary election. Barring a successful write-in campaign by another candidate, which is how Lumpkin was re-elected in 2016, the sheriff stands to be re-elected for another four-year term in November.
Candidates have the option to request a recount of ballots, no matter how small or large the split between totals is, as long as they pay for the recount. However, the sheriff’s race falls under the state statute’s provision for a free recount because the difference is only 5 votes. A candidate can’t request a recount until after votes have been canvassed, which occurred June 8.
Ballots were cast in the primary race for the Custer County prosecuting attorney position this year for the first time in many years. County prosecutors have been appointed in Custer County for a few decades because no one has run for the office. To be elected a county prosecutor in Idaho, a candidate must be a member of the state bar before being sworn in. Custer County has never had many residents who were active members of the Idaho Bar.
Justin Oleson, who is the current prosecuting attorney after commissioners appointed him to the post, received 700 votes. Jason Mackrill received 614 votes from county voters. Oleson advances to the general election, where he faces no Democratic opponent.
Custer County Commissioners Wayne Butts and Randy Corgatelli didn’t face any Republican primary election opposition in their bids for re-election. Corgatelli received 1,186 votes, while 1,102 votes were cast for Butts when ballots were counted June 2.
Incumbent state Reps. Dorothy Moon and Terry Gestrin and Sen. Steven Thayn all advance to the Nov. 3 general election after winning their respective primary races.
Gestrin ran unopposed, but Moon and Thayn faced opposition. LaVerne Sessions ran against Moon and Marla Lawson ran against Thayn. Moon won in all counties in District 8, which includes Custer, Lemhi, Boise, Gem and Valley. She received 7,279 votes out of 11,442 cast in the race. That represents 63.62 percent. Sessions tallied 4,163 votes.
Thayn won every county except Boise County, earning 6,182 total votes, or 55.11 percent.
Gestrin received 9,908 votes in his uncontested race.
The May 19 primary election was extended by two weeks because all Idaho voters were required to cast absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor and secretary of state opted to close all polling places for the primary election to avoid aiding in the spread of the virus and to give voters until June 2 to turn their ballots in to county clerks across Idaho.