Eight days into the filing period for the May 17 primary election, all of the incumbent Custer County elected officials whose terms expire this year had filed for re-election by Tuesday morning.
And a newcomer filed for county coroner, meaning a contested race in the closed Republican primary. Incumbent Chad Workman of Challis filed for another four-year term as coroner. Charlotte Wells of Mackay also filed for the coroner’s post.
Lura Baker filed for re-election to another four-year term as county clerk. Allicyn Latimer filed for re-election to the treasurer’s spot, a four-year term. Jacquel Bruno filed for another four-year term as assessor. Incumbent county Commissioner Randy Corgatelli filed for the two-year District 2 commission seat. Incumbent Commissioner Steve Smith filed for the four-year District 3 spot. All are Republicans.
Four people filed for the District 8 Senate seat in the Idaho Legislature. Under the new redistricting plan, Custer County is in District 8 along with Valley, Boise and Elmore counties. Lemhi County was in District 8, but the 2020 census changes pushed it into District 31 with Clark and Jefferson counties. Butte County is in District 30, along with Bingham County.
Republican Terry Gestrin of Donnelly, who is now the District 8A representative, filed for the Senate seat, along with three other Republicans from Mountain Home — Gary Freeman, Jon Krueger and Geoff Schroeder.
Constitution Party candidate Tony Ullrich of Hammett and Republican Megan Blanksma of Hammett filed for the District 8B seat now held by Dorothy Moon. Moon has filed for the Republican Party nomination as secretary of state. Republican Matt Bundy of Mountain Home filed for the state representative District 8B seat, currently filled by Gestrin.
In District 31, Connie Delaney of Salmon filed as a Democrat for the House A seat. Republicans Karey Hanks of St. Anthony and Jerald Raymond of Menan also filed for the District 31A House position. Two Republicans have filed for the District 31B spot — Rod Furniss of Rigby and Darnell Shipp of St. Anthony.
Van Burtenshaw, a Republican from Terreton, filed for the District 31 Senate seat.
In Legislative District 30, Barry Johnson of Shelley and Julie VanOrden of Pingree both filed for the Republican primary for the Senate spot. House seat A has one candidate — David Cannon, a Republican from Blackfoot. And, House seat B in District 30 has one candidate — Republican Julianne Young of Blackfoot.
Filings are reported through late Tuesday morning, at the Messenger’s deadline.
The filing period for the primary election closes at 5 p.m. Friday, March 11. Write-in candidates have until the end of the business day March 25 to file.